Oregon gas prices up, but increase is notably less than nationwide average

Oregon gas prices went up by a dime last week, reaching $5.12 per gallon, according to Triple-A.

Medford and Ashland have the highest prices in the state at $5.21 per gallon, while Salem is the lone metro area in the state with an average price below $5, at $4.94.

Oregon was among the states with the lowest increase in the nation. The U-S average went up by 18 cents.

Prices for diesel are at an all time high in Oregon, reaching an average of $6.67 a gallon. Diesel prices are also at an all time high nationwide.

