Outside the exterior shell of Meyer’s General Store in Blue River sits candles, flowers and a sign that reads “Miss you already.” The items are tributes to Melanie Stanley, the store’s owner who who died in October .

The store has been rebuilding for years, caught in a long-running back and forth with Lane County planning officials in an effort to re-open the fixture of the Blue River community since 1943.

Stanley’s husband, Mark Bright, said her family plans to continue that effort and finish the job she had spent years working on.

Bright told KLCC that he wants the community to honor Stanley, as the family is trying to do with reopening the store.

"Have people hug their family tighter, and I hope I can inspire them to be the person that she believed they could be," he said.

Stanley took over the store in 2003 when her father was planning his retirement. He had bought Meyer’s in the early 1990s.

A Lane County official told KLCC in September that issues that Meyer’s General Store has remaining “are minimal and can be resolved promptly once the architect-of-record submits corrected, stamped plans addressing code deficiencies—including fire department connection details and required architectural oversight.”

