Oregon State University has announced its new Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer.

Charlene Alexander begins June 30th. She’s been at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana for 20 years. She’s currently Associate Provost for Diversity and Director of the Office of Institutional Diversity.

Alexander says diversity pays off for students, both in campus communities and the workplace.

“Employers are looking for employees who can work with others, who are diverse, they understand diversity brings a level of creativity and problem-solving to any work environment," she tells KLCC.

"So this is important for us at both an economical level, and certainly as a social issue as well.”

Credit OSU / Flickr.com / Flickr.com Angela Batista, OSU's Interim Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President, at a campus MLK event in January.

Alexander replaces Angela Batista, who’s been OSU’s interim Chief Diversity Officer for just over a year.

Minorities make up nearly 24 percent of OSU’s student body. Roughly 12 percent are international students.