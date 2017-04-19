More than two dozen high school teams from across the country are converging on Corvallis this week, to test their scientific knowledge of oceans. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports.

The annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl is a quiz competition sponsored by the Washington D.C. based Consortium of Ocean Leadership. The competition marks its 20th anniversary, and this year it’s at Oregon State University’s campus.

Professor Flaxen Conway teaches marine resource management. She says the event also allows OSU to showcase its Northwest National Marine Renewable Energy Center and research to students.

“See, the theme of this year’s competition is ‘Blue Energy’", Conway tells KLCC. "And since Oregon State University is so engaged in marine renewable energy, we’ll be taking them to the Wave Lab, and showing them how different devices get tested.

Credit OSU / OSU / OSU

"Also how issues like dealing with tsunamis and huge coastal storms and everything get tested as well.”

Conway says the event features the winners of OSU’s regional contest, the Salmon Bowl. Rockaway Beach’s Neah-Kah-Nie High School team will face off against rivals from as far away as Virginia and Alaska.

Copyright 2017, KLCC.