Springfield teacher chosen as Oregon Teacher of the Year

Springfield special education teacher Sally Golden has been named Oregon teacher of the year.

Golden was celebrated by her own students Friday, as well as Two Rivers-Dos Rios Elementary School students during a surprise ceremony.

Golden, a graduate of the Springfield School system herself, thanked the teachers that mentored her throughout her childhood, and urged students at the ceremony to thank their own teachers.

“Teachers make an impact on you, and they remember you,” Golden said. “You make an impact on them.”

Golden, who has had a 21-year-career in education, was chosen from among 16 finalists from across the state. She teaches life skills, like cooking or using public transportation, to young adults at Springfield School District’s Community Transition Program.

Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams presented Golden’s award – telling the crowd of students that Golden was chosen because of her demonstrated commitment to making all her students feel included.

Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC Community Transition Program students stand with Sally Golden and other school staff after Golden won Teacher of the Year and a $5,000 grant from Oregon Lottery for the program.

“She works closely with families to make sure students get the help that they need,” Williams said. “She cares a lot about your mental health, and she helps students feel safe and supported. She always speaks up for students.”

Golden said she was grateful her program, and students, have been able to make a difference.

"That's what we try to teach at CTP, how can you be impactful in your world,” Golden said. “Whether it's your immediate world or the greater world, how can you be impactful in a positive way and I think that message was clear today, that CTP has made an impact."

In addition to a Teacher of the Year plaque, Golden also won $10,000 herself and $5,000 for the Community Transitions Program from the Oregon Lottery.

