Oregon school assessment scores improve, still lag pre-pandemic numbers

The standardized test scores of Oregon students went up in math, science and English Language Arts, a first since testing was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, test scores still remain below where they were before 2021.

"That’s saying something about where our system is, that we are ticking up in the right direction," said Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams. "No, it is not enough. I think that it speaks to the fact that we need to lean into the practices that we know work."

Williams cited several issues that remain within Oregon schools, including chronic absenteeism, a low number of days in class due to a lack of a state law requiring a minimum, and a lack of data due to low standardized test participation rates.

Among the districts that were routinely high scoring in central and western Oregon were Corvallis, Sisters and McKenzie.

The Marcola School District had one of the lowest assessment participation rates in the state.

Click on a school district to see how it fared in each subject this year and last year. The maps include links to districts in Lane, Benton, Linn, Lincoln, Douglas and Deschutes Counties.

Note: this year’s scores included a change to how they are calculated. Students who take a different test due to cognitive impairments are now measured as proficient if they pass that test. The numbers shown for last school year are adjusted for that change as well.

English Language Arts

Math

Science

Search for any school or district in the state on this database and see how it fared in ELA or math at various grade levels.