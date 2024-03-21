Eugene 4J chooses former state education official, Bethel leader as interim superintendent

The Eugene 4J School Board has chosen an interim leader.

During a meeting Wednesday, the board unanimously voted to enter final contract negotiations with Colt Gill.

He is the former superintendent of Bethel School District and most recently was the director of the Oregon Department of Education. Gill has more than 30 years of experience in education, a significant portion of which was as a top level administrator.

School Board Chair Maya Rabasa said Gill had been chosen from a pool of 11 retired superintendents and administrators recruited by the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.

“His recent tenure as Oregon's deputy superintendent of public instruction, coupled with his deep roots in Eugene, positions him uniquely to lead the district effectively,” Rabasa said. “We’re proud to bring a leader of his caliber to our district.”

Rabasa said Gill was one of two finalists the board interviewed for the role.

Gill will replace outgoing superintendent Andy Dey. The district voted to mutually part ways with him earlier this month after allegations of bullying and retaliation. His last day with the district will be June 30th.

Gill will lead the district as the school board searches for a long-term superintendent. The school board has not yet announced a timeline for that process.

