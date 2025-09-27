© 2025 KLCC

Ceremony marks completion of emergency water station system across Eugene

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 27, 2025 at 2:13 PM PDT
People with water containers.
1 of 4  — 092725_WaterStation_BBull.jpg
Locals try out the new water filling station at Kennedy Middle School on the morning of Sept. 27, 2025.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People with oversize scissors, cutting ribbon.
2 of 4  — 7thWaterStationRibbonCutting03.png
EWEB Ward 1 and 8 commissioner Timothy Morris and 4J Superintendent Miriam Mickelson cut a ribbon stretched before a new water filling station at Kennedy Middle School on Sept. 27, 2025 as EWEB's emergency management specialist Jenny Demaris (left, holding microphone) looks on.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman standing in front of filling station.
3 of 4  — 092725_JennyDemarisEWEB_BBull.jpg
EWEB's emergency management specialist, Jenny Demaris, stands in front of a new emergency water station that's been set up at Kennedy Middle School. Behind her, a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member helps a couple learn how to use the facility.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People at table with water container, bleach.
4 of 4  — SanitizeInfo_BBull.jpg
Across from the emergency water station were several tables set up to help people learn how to sanitize water they'd gathered.
Brian Bull / KLCC

The seventh - and final - emergency water station has been officially installed in Eugene. It’s part of the Eugene Water & Electric Board’s disaster preparedness plan.

Woman with girl at water station.
Eugene resident Diana Fielitz (right) and her daughter, Fern (center) stand with their new water container at the emergency water station at Kennedy Middle School on Sept. 27, 2025.

People lined up at Kennedy Middle School Saturday morning to see where they can access water in case of earthquakes, wildfires, or other events that could disrupt or limit access to the city’s water system.

This latest station was made possible by a partnership between EWEB and 4J Schools. Timothy Morris, EWEB Commissioner for Wards 1 and 8, as well as 4J Superintendent Miriam Mickelson, gave remarks about residents and families now being better prepared for disaster preparedness before cutting a large red ribbon stretched in front of the new water filling station.

Jenny Demaris, EWEB’s emergency management specialist, told KLCC the effort began in 2017.

Initial plans called for five emergency water stations, “but due to community need two additional stations were added,” she said.

Other locations are the Eugene Science Center, Howard Elementary School, Prairie Mountain School, Amazon Park-YMCA, the Sheldon Fire Station, and the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds.

As part of the event, organizers gave free 3-gallon containers to people and showed them how to use the filling station. There was some trial and error as participants learned that the water can come out fast, splashing a few and prompting some laughter.

Diane Fielitz and her daughter Fern were among those attending. They transported their container on a skateboard.

“I’m a big follower of community resiliency and making sure we know what to do and where to go,” said Fielitz. “And we’re in the neighborhood, so I’m excited that it’s so close to our home.”

map of water stations
EWEB
A map shows all seven of EWEB's emergency water stations placed across the city of Eugene.

All seven locations across the city of Eugene draw their water from underground wells. The intent is to provide individuals up to two gallons of water a day during an emergency.

Aside from the filling station, a couple of displays showed how people must either boil or purify the water themselves. Water purification tablets or a small amount of bleach can sanitize a family’s supply.

Partners in EWEB’s emergency water station project include the City of Eugene, Eugene Parks Department, the 4J and Bethel School Districts, Eugene Science Center, and the Eugene Family YMCA.

Copyright 2025, KLCC.
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
