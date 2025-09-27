Ceremony marks completion of emergency water station system across Eugene

The seventh - and final - emergency water station has been officially installed in Eugene. It’s part of the Eugene Water & Electric Board’s disaster preparedness plan.

Eugene resident Diana Fielitz (right) and her daughter, Fern (center) stand with their new water container at the emergency water station at Kennedy Middle School on Sept. 27, 2025.

People lined up at Kennedy Middle School Saturday morning to see where they can access water in case of earthquakes, wildfires, or other events that could disrupt or limit access to the city’s water system.

This latest station was made possible by a partnership between EWEB and 4J Schools. Timothy Morris, EWEB Commissioner for Wards 1 and 8, as well as 4J Superintendent Miriam Mickelson, gave remarks about residents and families now being better prepared for disaster preparedness before cutting a large red ribbon stretched in front of the new water filling station.

Jenny Demaris, EWEB’s emergency management specialist, told KLCC the effort began in 2017.

Initial plans called for five emergency water stations, “but due to community need two additional stations were added,” she said.

Other locations are the Eugene Science Center, Howard Elementary School, Prairie Mountain School, Amazon Park-YMCA, the Sheldon Fire Station, and the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds.

As part of the event, organizers gave free 3-gallon containers to people and showed them how to use the filling station. There was some trial and error as participants learned that the water can come out fast, splashing a few and prompting some laughter.

Diane Fielitz and her daughter Fern were among those attending. They transported their container on a skateboard.

“I’m a big follower of community resiliency and making sure we know what to do and where to go,” said Fielitz. “And we’re in the neighborhood, so I’m excited that it’s so close to our home.”

EWEB A map shows all seven of EWEB's emergency water stations placed across the city of Eugene.

All seven locations across the city of Eugene draw their water from underground wells. The intent is to provide individuals up to two gallons of water a day during an emergency.

Aside from the filling station, a couple of displays showed how people must either boil or purify the water themselves. Water purification tablets or a small amount of bleach can sanitize a family’s supply.

Partners in EWEB’s emergency water station project include the City of Eugene, Eugene Parks Department, the 4J and Bethel School Districts, Eugene Science Center, and the Eugene Family YMCA.

