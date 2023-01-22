City Club of Eugene: EWEB’s Plan for Getting Us the Electricity We Need

Program date: Jan. 20, 2023

Air date: Jan. 23, 2023

From The City Club of Eugene:

Eugene Water and Electric Board forecasts that electricity demand in Eugene is going to grow as people replace gasoline-powered cars and gas furnaces with electric vehicles and electric heat pumps. But where will EWEB get this additional electricity?

To assess the options, EWEB is developing an integrated resource plan (IRP). The plan forecasts Eugene’s electricity needs for the next 20 years and uses advanced modeling software to assess which combination of energy resources – such as wind, hydropower, solar, natural gas and others – might best fit Eugene’s needs. EWEB published the first draft of the IRP in December, and it suggested that one viable path forward is to continue relying largely on hydropower, while supplementing with wind and batteries. But the analysis process is ongoing, and EWEB invites the community to participate in exploring various pathways to a future of reliable, affordable and clean energy.

Speaker:

Frank Lawson is a highly respected voice on energy issues across the Northwest and has been the general manager of EWEB since 2016. At EWEB, he directs Oregon’s largest consumer-owned electric utility, leading approximately 500 employees as they provide water and electricity to about 200,000 customers in the Eugene area. A registered professional engineer in the State of Oregon, Frank has over 30 years of technical and management experience in various areas including engineering, marketing, operations, customer service, sales, and finance. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Oregon State University, and a Master of Business Administration from Northwest Christian University.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org .

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, at 7:00 pm, on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, contact City Club of Eugene, (541) 485-7433, administrator@cityclubofeugene.org