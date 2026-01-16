The Eugene Science Center plans to open an outdoor park to expand their exhibit space

The Eugene Science Center has been operating with the same 11,000 square-foot space since moving to its current building in 1980.

The center is planning to double its capacity with an Outdoor Science Park expansion this summer. The park will offer six large hands-on exhibits, multiple smaller exhibits constructed in-house and a dedicated early education area.

Community Engagement Director Stefani Roybal said the expansion will offer more variety for visitors along with added space. She said putting science exhibits into a park setting will motivate hands-on educational play.

“We also see just a real value in outdoor play as being a part of learning,” said Roybal. “It encourages creativity, it encourages imagination, it increases problem-solving skills.”

Roybal is excited for the prospect of expansion and the ability to better serve the community in Lane County.

“We've got a lot of feedback from our members saying that we needed to grow and expand. Field trips, summer camps, programs are getting very crowded, and so we want to make sure we have enough space for everybody who wants to come and experience science education.”

The Eugene Science Center is the only science center in Lane County, hosting 40,000 visitors a year and offering a planetarium, interactive exhibits and special events.

The center is currently fundraising the remaining cost of the park and has information about how to donate on its website. The Outdoor Science Park is slated to open this summer.