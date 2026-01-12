An ocean themed film festival returns to Newport this month to educate audiences

Get ready to learn about everything from humpback whales to razor clams, because the Big Blue Film Festival is returning to Newport for its fourth year.

The festival will be held Jan. 23-24 at the Hatfield Marine Science Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center. It will showcase 37 films created by local and international filmmakers that aim to educate audiences about the ocean.

The films will be divided into six different themed two-hour blocks for patrons to enjoy. These themes cover topics such as coral reef restoration or how the ocean can affect community cultures.

Festival director Mariana Hinojosa said science is more digestible to learn when it is presented through a creative format. After each film screening block, viewers will have the chance to attend panels to learn more about the topics presented.

“We have scientists and filmmakers on Q&A panels at the end of the screening of the films,” said Hinojosa. “So not only do the audience get to take in the media and enjoy it that way, they also get to ask questions of scientists and filmmakers.”

Hinojosa is excited to have another opportunity to bring together scientists, filmmakers and storytellers to explore their love of the ocean through film.

“It's just a really nice way to pause and spend time together and celebrate something that really does connect all of us,” said Hinojosa. “The ocean is global and it connects everybody.”

Tickets for the Big Blue Film Festival can be purchased online, in person at the Newport Performing Arts Center, or by calling 541-265-ARTS.

