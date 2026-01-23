Lane 4-H and OSU Extension continue ‘Adulting 101’ classes aimed at teaching teens life skills

Teens aged 13-18 will have a chance to learn skills that, while often left out of school lessons, can help in preparing young people for adult life.

Adulting 101 is a series of classes put on annually by Lane County 4-H and the Oregon State University Extension Service.

Topics addressed over the nine weeks are food preservation and kitchen basics, career readiness, budgeting, car basics, emergency preparedness, CPR and first aid, mental health and self defense.

"The kids really appreciate the safe space to be with other youth members and peers that are wanting to learn these skills, practice them and get skills to use beyond the series," said 4-H Program Coordinator Elizabeth Gangwer.

The nine-class series begins Feb. 9 and takes place Mondays and Wednesdays for at the OSU Extension Service building at 996 Jefferson St. in Eugene. The course costs $75 and space is limited. Registration is available here or by calling the Lane County OSU Extension at (541) 344-5859.

Lane County 4-H operates out of OSU Extension Services in Lane County, acting as its youth development program.