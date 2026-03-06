© 2026 KLCC

Lane Community College Board raises tuition, approves mitigation plan

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:14 PM PST
A walkway between buildings. A banner hanging from a pole reads "Welcome to Lane."
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Lane Community College's main campus in Eugene, pictured on May 5, 2023.

Lane Community College’s Board of Education approved a mitigation plan Wednesday to cope with projected financial deficits. It includes potential cuts of up to $4.4 million. The Board also voted to raise tuition by $2 per credit hour.

The plan includes potential reductions of staff and programs. The board will get more specifics on those cuts at its next meeting.

Board member Steve Mital said approving this plan is the responsible thing to do to avoid more difficult cuts in the future.

“Honestly, the humane thing to do is to move forward with this this evening,” he said. “To do anything else, feels to me like an abdication of a tough responsibility that we’ve taken on voluntarily.”

The vote was 4 to 3. Board chair Austin Fölnagy, Vice-chair Jerry Rust, and Zach Mulholland voted against it, expressing concern about impacts to students and staff.

The Board also approved a 1.2 percent increase to student tuition.

That translates to a $2 per credit increase, which means that tuition goes up to $151 per credit hour.

That will generate an estimated additional $400,000 for the college. The amount of increase was decided with participation from students.

Board member Julie Weismann said she was glad they weren’t raising it more.

“This is not the time for us to be covering institutional expenses on students’ backs,” she said. “It should be, let’s get our enrollments up, let’s get more students involved in LCC. Let’s improve our community in that way.”

The college is preparing for its 2027 budget process starting next month.

The board ratified a new contract with its classified employees at its Wednesday meeting. A tentative agreement on a faculty contract was reached last week.

Lane Community College holds the license for KLCC but has no part in KLCC's editorial process and does not review news content before publication.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
