‘Nobody likes it:’ Educators, students share concerns as Eugene 4J budget proposal moves ahead

The Eugene School District 4J budget committee unanimously passed the 2026-27 funding proposal during its final meeting Wednesday night.

The suggested budget — which has to address a deficit of tens of millions of dollars — now heads to the school board. The board will hear public comments on May 13, with plans to adopt the budget on May 27.

Several district employees and community members testified on Wednesday. They voiced concerns about what the cuts will mean for school meals , music and gym teachers, and educators being reassigned to other schools.

A Kelly Middle School student named Luna urged the committee to reconsider other options. She said she understands the district “has to do what it has to do.” But, she posed, is making a decision that “nobody likes,” really the best decision?

“Do you want to be the kind of person who does what seems like the only viable solution, which everyone, including yourself, hates?” she asked. “Or do you want to be the kind of person who never gives up and fights for what they believe in?

“That's the kind of person I want to be, and I bet you do too.”

Jamie Myers, president of the Eugene Education Association, said members are feeling a lot of fear, frustration and uncertainty right now.

“For months, educators engaged in this budget crisis in good faith, accepting that painful cuts would be necessary based on the $30 million deficit. Then, at the last minute, the deficit ballooned to $46.4 million — $16 additional million appeared almost overnight, creating a scramble for even deeper cuts,” she said.

Myers then said a back-and-forth about a $10 million safety net created further confusion and a serious breakdown of trust.

“Right now, many educators have absolutely no confidence in the financial modeling guiding the decisions that permanently impact careers, students and school communities,” she said.

Myers pointed out that layoff notices were issued on May 1, also known as International Workers' Day. The first day back at work after these announcements kicked off Teacher Appreciation Week.

“The irony of that has not been lost on educators,” she said.

Superintendent Miriam Mickelson acknowledged that the reduction-in-force process is inherently one that evokes tremendous stress and anxiety. She apologized for the timing of Friday’s layoff announcements.

As of Wednesday, district officials said 177 individuals have been laid off, including licensed and classified employees.

4J is expected to cut more than 260 full-time equivalent positions overall. This includes not filling vacant positions, hour reductions, not replacing retirements and dipping into other funding sources.

The district is contractually obligated to give notice of assignments by May 30.

“I hear the pain, and I hear the concern and questions around why some of the decisions were made,” Kate Marrone, director of human resources, said. “None of these decisions were made lightly or easily or quickly.”

Mickelson told the committee that, unfortunately, the district is facing a tipping point.

“We have to significantly address how expenditures have immeasurably outpaced revenue,” she said. “And to not take the action now … will mean instability for our district in ways that are very difficult to reconcile.”

The district previously relied on federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER, which are no longer available , she explained. Meanwhile, enrollment — and therefore how much money the district gets from the state — is declining locally and statewide .

Beaverton, Portland Public Schools and other districts are facing similar cuts.

The committee unanimously approved the property tax rates for its bond, levy and debt service fund. The members then unanimously approved the proposed budget.

School boards adopt district budgets, but they do not control daily operations.

“This budget perfectly demonstrates the paltry and shameful state of school funding in the state of Oregon,” said board member Morgan Munro.

“When voters, decades ago, chose to significantly limit state revenues, particularly property tax revenues, and then over the intervening years, have continued to demand that the state offer more and greater services and programs from a smaller pool of money,” Munro said, “this is what we're faced with.”