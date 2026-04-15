Eugene 4J considers renaming César Chávez Elementary School

Eugene School District 4J leaders are weighing whether to change the name of César Chávez Elementary School amid ongoing scrutiny of the late civil rights leader.

Chávez, who died in 1993, led the cause for better pay and treatment for farmworkers. The elementary is one of many schools and streets throughout Oregon and the country named in his honor.

But a five year-investigation by the New York Times published last month revealed allegations that Chávez assaulted and raped women and children. This reexamination of the activist’s legacy has led education leaders nationwide to grapple with the name on their buildings.

“César Chávez has long been recognized for his contributions to labor rights and social justice, particularly for Latino, Latina, and Latinx communities and farmworker families,” Superintendent Miriam Mickelson wrote in a letter to 4J students, families and staff in March.

“At the same time,” she said, “the seriousness of these allegations requires us to respond with honesty, care, and accountability.”

The Eugene school was named in 2004, following an extensive community input process. District officials said the name reﬂects values of cultural identity, student belonging and social justice.

The recent national reporting has led to a mix of emotions among neighbors, from pride to concern to confusion.

On Wednesday evening, Chief of Staff Carmen Xiomara Urbina presented the school board with the central challenge: “How do we honor community identity while responding thoughtfully to new information?”

Xiomara Urbina worked among a group of nine volunteers — including school leaders and parents — who formed a preliminary subcommittee to analyze whether the school district, per its policies, is ready to initiate a formal renaming process. The group met twice in early April.

They floated three paths forward at this week’s meeting.

The first would be to monitor additional feedback, which they described as the most passive option. The subcommittee has analyzed feedback from 17 community members so far.

The second option was to create a more structured engagement process to garner more input, particularly from teachers at the school.

And the third choice would be to initiate the renaming process. Subcommittee members argued this step would be premature.

Xiomara Urbina explained that the subcommittee was not comprehensive enough to meet the district’s policy threshold or provide a clear sense of where the school community stands.

Additionally, 4J is already grappling with signiﬁcant budget reductions and other challenges — context the subcommittee argued reinforces the need to proceed thoughtfully.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the subcommittee’s recommendation for option two.

Staff, families and other school community members, including students when appropriate, can expect more structured engagement to follow, including a survey. The question leaders want to answer is not what to rename the school, but whether they should.