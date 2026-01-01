Natalie Pate is a part-time evening desk reporter and editor for KLCC. Natalie recently completed her role as the K-12 education reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB). With more than a decade of experience, Natalie's byline has appeared with outlets including the Statesman Journal, Oregon Capital Chronicle, Eater PDX, The Hechinger Report, USA TODAY and NPR.

In addition to education, Natalie has written about politics, incarceration, arts and culture, the environment and more throughout the region. She is a former fellow for both Investigative Reporters & Editors and the Education Writers Association. Natalie also works as the journalistic consultant for Willamette University’s student newspaper, The Collegian, and as a volunteer editor for the Prison Journalism Project.

Natalie loves spending her free time with her husband and their dog, Bandit. You'll often find her dancing, singing, traveling, hiking, guzzling coffee or with her nose in a good book.