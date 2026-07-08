5 things to know about the Lane Community College accreditation review

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities is doing a special review of Lane Community College’s accreditation status.

Lane Community College undergoes an accreditation review every seven years. They’re about five years in now. The next full review won’t be until the 2027-28 school year.

But the commission that conducts those evaluations did an extra review of LCC back in March.

This is unusual but not unheard of. Officials said this is the first review of its kind for LCC. It arose from concerns around discrimination and board governance that prompted investigations.

College officials have stressed that this recent evaluation is not a review of Lane’s academic quality, instructional programs or day-to-day operations. At this point, there’s been no change to the college’s overarching accreditation status.

College officials plan to speak with members of the commission’s board this week in a closed-door meeting to discuss their findings. The commission will then send its decision to the college within 30 days.

Several things could happen: the college may have to provide more information or take steps to maintain its current standing. Or, it’s possible nothing needs to be done.

“This is a lot of … inside baseball as it relates to the operations of an institution,” said Jenna McCulley, senior advisor for strategic communications at Lane. “So, we understand that it can be confusing for our community, for our students, for our staff and faculty.”

Still, McCulley stressed that “everyone is committed to maintaining access to high-quality programs here for our community at Lane.”

What are the basics?

This winter, NWCCU first notified Lane that it was aware of concerns related to certain accreditation standards.

On March 3, the commission conducted an “off-cycle special visit” at Lane. This kind of review happens when someone flags unusual activity or circumstances.

Shelley Tinkham, vice president of Academic Affairs, explained in an email last month that Lane’s review is the result of concerns raised and an external investigation involving the college’s Board of Education.

For the visit, a small team reviewed video recordings and written materials, met with the college board members, and interviewed the president and other officials to understand if the college was out of compliance.

They were looking to see if the board’s practices align with standards for non-discrimination, institutional integrity, governing board and ethics.

The report has since been released, but this week’s meeting marks the follow-up and conclusion of this mid-cycle process.

Why is this happening?

Several concerns raised red flags and brought attention to Lane mid-cycle.

LCC received complaints in March-April 2025 alleging discriminatory behavior by trustees — particularly toward Lane President Stephanie Bulger — during board meetings in that period. Several news outlets covered these developments, including what was described as sexist, racist language that was dismissive and bullying .

A June 2025 internal investigation upheld the bulk of the allegations, according to the report, leading to the censure of one trustee , a public apology to the president and acceptance of a set of remedial actions at the board’s September meeting.

NWCCU then requested a written response from LCC, citing concerns about the board’s “functioning as a whole entity and acting in the best interest of the entire community,” and its “ability to demonstrate an effective governance structure, creating a respectful environment, and adhering to ethical standards.”

LCC’s attorney responded with a report asserting that, while the recent actions didn’t meet their standards, steps were being taken to rectify the situation. The commission then told the college it would conduct an evaluation in the spring.

NWCCU also received two other complaints in June and October that were resolved by December, according to the report.

Is this common?

The short answer — yes and no.

McCulley said Lane has never been part of an off-cycle visit or activity.

“It is not terribly common,” she said, “but it is also not terribly unusual.”

For example, North Idaho College went through a similar mid-cycle review with the same commission last year.

The goal of accreditation agencies is to support institutions and make sure that they are functioning well and providing high-quality educational access, McCulley explained.

So, anytime an agency becomes aware of circumstances that may not be aligned with its standards, the agency has the option to dig a little.

Why isn’t this review affecting academics right now?

Colleges and universities have to meet several requirements in order to earn both individual accreditations, like academic standards, as well as an institution’s overarching accreditation.

“When you think of accreditation standards, there's a suite of them for the whole institution,” McCulley explained. “You think about everything that it takes to run an effective, successful institution that supports the community needs in our students' academic progress.”

The off-cycle review is not reviewing Lane’s academic programs, academic rigor or anything along those standards, she said.

The evaluation focuses on the governance standards — how the governance process works and how a college effectively manages its governance practices.

What comes next?

President Bulger and other Lane representatives are traveling to Seattle this week — where the accreditation agency is located — to meet with the board on Thursday, July 9.

McCulley didn’t want to speculate on any action on behalf of NWCCU, but she confirmed a wide spectrum of possibilities could come out of the meeting.

A decision like this could result in everything from acknowledging that Lane is meeting all the standards that it needs, to advising specific steps to work toward, to possibly jeopardizing future accreditation.

According to Tinkham’s email to Lane employees last month, the college will receive written notification of the commission’s decision within 30 calendar days following the conclusion of the July meeting.

Lane Community College holds the license for KLCC but has no part in KLCC’s editorial process and does not review news content before publication. This story was edited by an outside editor from the Northwest News Network.