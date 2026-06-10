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OSU-Cascades’ 25th graduating class will include a record-high 377 students

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:47 PM PDT
OSU-Cascades campus
Hannah O'Leary\OSU
OSU-Cascades campus

Oregon State University-Cascades will mark two milestones on Sunday, as its 25th class of graduates will also be its largest ever.

OSU’s Bend campus has seen enrollment and program offerings grow since it opened in 2001. And while 46% of its students come from central Oregon, it now includes enrollees from 27 Oregon counties, 24 other states and one foreign country.

"One of the largest degree programs at OSU-Cascades is the business program,” said Director of Communications Christine Coffin. “And that is certainly true at universities across the country. But, interestingly, what we’re also seeing is an increased number of graduates in our engineering program."

She said that includes three engineering programs as well as a relatively new outdoor products degree program.

Sixty-nine graduating students will be the first in their family to earn a college degree.

“That’s really noteworthy, we think,” said Coffin. “It demonstrates the support we offer those students. But also the change that will happen in their families because of their increased earning potential and increased ability to contribute to their community.”

Commencement is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Sunday on the campus’ Oval Green. Information on attendance and parking is available at OSU Cascades’ website.
Tags
Education Oregon State UniversityOSU-CascadesBendGraduationCommencement
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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