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Oregon State University celebrates class of 2026 at commencement

KLCC | By Macy Moore
Published June 13, 2026 at 4:34 PM PDT
Graduates celebrate at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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Graduates celebrate at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
Olympian Jade Carey is the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement speaker, June 13, 2026.
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Olympian Jade Carey is the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement speaker, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
All of the colleges walk in the processional to Reser Stadium for the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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All of the colleges walk in the processional to Reser Stadium for the 2026 Oregon State University, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
A decorated cap at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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A decorated cap at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement ceremony, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
Benny the Beaver at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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Benny the Beaver at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement ceremony, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
The College of Engineering at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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The College of Engineering at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
Spectators wave at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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Spectators wave at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
The processional at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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The processional at the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
Graduates pet the Cedar the Oregon State University public safety wellness dog, June 13, 2026.
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Graduates pet the Cedar the Oregon State University public safety wellness dog, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC
A band plays at the processional for the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
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A band plays at the processional for the 2026 Oregon State University Commencement Ceremony, June 13, 2026.
Macy Moore / KLCC

Oregon State University celebrated the class of 2026 in Corvallis on Saturday at the school’s 157th Commencement Ceremony.

This year’s commencement speaker was three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey, who is a part of the graduating class. The gymnast said OSU gave her more than a typical college experience.

“What this place gave me instead was something I didn't even know I needed. It gave me a home, a village, a place that people believed in me and shaped me in ways I never saw coming,” said Carey.

Carey said she hopes her fellow graduates will take their experiences from college and apply them to the next chapter.

“And wherever your path takes you, even if it looks nothing like you planned, trust that it’s leading you exactly where you are meant to go,” said Carey.

A record 8,785 students graduated as part of the class of 2026. According to the university, the oldest graduate is 81 years old and the youngest is 18.

This year’s honorary doctorate was presented to Katharine Jefferts Schori, an alumna of OSU and the first woman to lead the Episcopal Church in the United States.

Some changes were made to this year’s line up of commencement speakers. Traditionally, the program has included a speech from the president of the Associated Students of Oregon State University.

According to the Daily Barometer, this year’s president, Masha Mogylevsky, was informed in April that they would not be included in the program. The university told the publication that the change was made in an effort to “streamline” the ceremony.
Tags
Education Oregon State University CommencementOregon State UniversityCorvallisJade Carey
Macy Moore
Macy Moore is a KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow.
See stories by Macy Moore