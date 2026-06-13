Oregon State University celebrates class of 2026 at commencement

Oregon State University celebrated the class of 2026 in Corvallis on Saturday at the school’s 157th Commencement Ceremony.

This year’s commencement speaker was three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey, who is a part of the graduating class. The gymnast said OSU gave her more than a typical college experience.

“What this place gave me instead was something I didn't even know I needed. It gave me a home, a village, a place that people believed in me and shaped me in ways I never saw coming,” said Carey.

Carey said she hopes her fellow graduates will take their experiences from college and apply them to the next chapter.

“And wherever your path takes you, even if it looks nothing like you planned, trust that it’s leading you exactly where you are meant to go,” said Carey.

A record 8,785 students graduated as part of the class of 2026. According to the university, the oldest graduate is 81 years old and the youngest is 18.

This year’s honorary doctorate was presented to Katharine Jefferts Schori, an alumna of OSU and the first woman to lead the Episcopal Church in the United States.

Some changes were made to this year’s line up of commencement speakers. Traditionally, the program has included a speech from the president of the Associated Students of Oregon State University.