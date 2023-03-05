OSU Gymnastics: Carey completes Gym Slam with perfect 10 on beam

Oregon State sophomore gymnast Jade Carey became just the 13th NCAA gymnast to complete the Gym Slam- that is, scoring a perfect 10 on every event- with her first-career perfect score on beam Saturday.

Her performance helped No. 11 OSU record the fifth-best score in program history (197.550) in a defeat at No. 15 Arizona State (197.725).

It was the Beavers’ second-best road score ever. This came just over a week after OSU recorded the highest score in program history (198.075) in a victory at Stanford on Feb. 24.

After Saturday’s meet in Tempe, head coach Tanya Chapin said “I’m proud of the way our team stayed locked in on what we were doing.” She added that “to follow up the highest score in program history with the second-best road score in program history is really unique and I think we continue to show growth from meet-to-meet. Jade has been working so hard for that 10.000 on beam and I was thrilled to see her finally rewarded with the perfect score.”

Carey’s 10th perfect score of her career joined her in elite NCAA company as one of only 13 total gymnasts and sixth Pac-12 gymnast to record a Gym Slam with perfect 10.000s on vault, bars, beam and floor. She now has 84 event titles in her career.

Carey represented the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where she earned the gold medal in the floor exercise. She is the 2022 World Champion on vault. All told, Carey is the sixth-most decorated U.S. female gymnast of all time.

The Beavers welcome No. 3 Utah for Senior Day on March 11. As of Sunday morning, fewer than 100 tickets remained for that final home meet.

