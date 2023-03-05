© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

OSU Gymnastics: Carey completes Gym Slam with perfect 10 on beam

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published March 5, 2023 at 7:36 AM PST
OSU Sophomore Jade Carey became the 13th NCAA gymnast to record a Gym Slam with a 10.000 on beam in Tempe, Ariz. on Mar. 4, 2023
@BeaverGym
/
Twitter
Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey completed a "Gym Slam" with her first perfect score on beam Saturday.

Oregon State sophomore gymnast Jade Carey became just the 13th NCAA gymnast to complete the Gym Slam- that is, scoring a perfect 10 on every event- with her first-career perfect score on beam Saturday.

Her performance helped No. 11 OSU record the fifth-best score in program history (197.550) in a defeat at No. 15 Arizona State (197.725).

It was the Beavers’ second-best road score ever. This came just over a week after OSU recorded the highest score in program history (198.075) in a victory at Stanford on Feb. 24.

After Saturday’s meet in Tempe, head coach Tanya Chapin said “I’m proud of the way our team stayed locked in on what we were doing.” She added that “to follow up the highest score in program history with the second-best road score in program history is really unique and I think we continue to show growth from meet-to-meet. Jade has been working so hard for that 10.000 on beam and I was thrilled to see her finally rewarded with the perfect score.”

Carey’s 10th perfect score of her career joined her in elite NCAA company as one of only 13 total gymnasts and sixth Pac-12 gymnast to record a Gym Slam with perfect 10.000s on vault, bars, beam and floor. She now has 84 event titles in her career.

Carey represented the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where she earned the gold medal in the floor exercise. She is the 2022 World Champion on vault. All told, Carey is the sixth-most decorated U.S. female gymnast of all time.

The Beavers welcome No. 3 Utah for Senior Day on March 11. As of Sunday morning, fewer than 100 tickets remained for that final home meet.

Tags
Sports Jade CareyOregon State Gymnastics
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
See stories by Love Cross