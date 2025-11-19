Budget issues cause some Oregon State Parks projects to be postponed

Oregon State Parks has completed some large projects, and others are on track for 2026, but a few planned improvements are now on hold.

Higher costs and a large projected decrease in lottery funding put the agency in a bind, according to Oregon Parks and Recreation spokesperson Stefanie Knowlton. She said funding for the slate of parks projects came from a $50 million bond in 2021.

“We have approximately $15 million in remaining GO bonds,” Knowlton said. “Those will go to higher priority backlog, maintenance projects … and that was a tough choice.”

The completed projects include improved infrastructure and campsite upgrades at Beverly Beach State Park and a new, North Canyon trailhead area at Silver Falls State Park.

In 2026, Silver Falls will get a new visitor center at the North Gateway.

Knowlton said among the projects now postponed are a new welcome center and improved parking at Smith Rock State Park , and a new, North Gateway campground at Silver Falls.

She said without recent fee increases, and more coming in 2026, the $14 million biennial budget shortfall would have been larger. Annual Pass fees will double in 2026, to $60 for Oregon residents, and the agency recently added 21 parks to the list of day-use areas charging fees.

Lottery funds for parks are projected to be down by about $8 million, and Knowlton said that number could grow.

She said the department is looking into a variety of solutions, including new partnerships and sponsorships. For now, all State Parks remain open with operations as usual, but Knowlton said to expect additional updates as the agency tries to find a sustainable operating model.

