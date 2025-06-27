Out-of-staters to pay more for Oregon State Park permits

It will soon cost more for non-Oregonians to park their cars or pitch their tents in a state park in Oregon.

Starting July 1, out-of-state visitors will pay $12 per day, or $37 for an annual parking permit. The change was recently approved by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission.

Oregon residents will continue to pay the rate of $10 per day, or $30 for an annual permit. The parking fees only apply in about two dozen of Oregon’s more than 100 state parks.

The original out-of-state surcharge was enacted in 2022 for RV campsites only. RV campsites are a significant portion of the state’s campsites, said Katie Gauthier, Government Relations and Policy Manager at Oregon Parks and Recreation. She said that expanding to all campsites does not make “a significant increase in the number of sites” impacted by the higher rate for out-of-state visitors.

Oregon Parks and Recreation is currently developing communication campaigns to explain the raised fee.

“We’re not good about telling the story of what it truly takes to be opening and inviting and welcoming and safe to everyone,” said Lisa Sumption, director at the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. She noted that social media campaigns have been a helpful tool.

“People have this idea that it’s a park, and it’s nature, and it’s free,” Sumption said. “There’s so much that goes into making sure it’s available.”

The revenue from passes will fund sustainability efforts and behind the scenes operations of state parks.

Sumption told the Commission that the increased fee is not expected to be permanent.

“This is a Band-Aid to get us through the biennium,” Sumption said. The department will continue to explore other revenue options.

