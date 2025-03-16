Oregon State Parks once again see record number of visitors

Oregon State Parks experienced a record number of day-use visits in 2024.

The agency says there were nearly 53.85 million estimated visits last year. That’s up 3% from the year before for coastal parks. Other parks had slightly fewer visits.

Stefanie Knowlton with Oregon State Parks said people love their state parks. The record number of day-use visits is part of a stretch of record-breaking years for the department.

Knowlton said the number of visits can be hard on parks and their staff.

“Visitors can help reduce that impact at their favorite parks by following park rules, staying on trail, and leaving no trace,” she said. “They might also consider visiting some of the hidden gems in the park system and finding a new favorite place to explore.”

Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept. A campsite in Beverly Beach State Park

Knowlton said the State Parks have increased some of their fees to support the increased costs. But, she added, they may need more funding in the future to support operations and maintenance.

Oregon State Parks is funded through recreational vehicle fees, the state lottery and revenue earned by serving visitors.

The Parks department shared this list to illustrate the costs and wear and tear that the high number of visitors has had on the system:

One busy park needs nearly a semi-truck load of toilet paper per year for visitors.

More than one third of restroom facilities are 50 years old or older, which require more care and maintenance with higher use. The cost to replace a restroom/shower building is now more than $1 million each.

Parks serve as many as 17,000 campers per night in the busy season, which means moving a city roughly the size of Canby in and out of campgrounds almost daily.

Overnight camping was slightly down in 2024. Knowlton attributes that to three popular parks being closed last year, including Beverly Beach. That park on the central coast has since reopened.

Oregon State Parks is now hiring for seasonal rangers and ranger assistants.

State Parks determines its number of day-use visits by taking car counts and applying a multiplier.

