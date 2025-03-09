Looking for a seasonal recreation job? Oregon State Parks is hiring

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire over 200 seasonal employees to help run state parks. And there are jobs open right now.

Oregon State Parks needs seasonal Rangers and Ranger Assistants to perform jobs from janitorial to visitor services. Seasonal positions last anywhere from four to nine months—typically April through September. But some can start as early as March and work as late as December.

Parks and Rec spokesperson Stephanie Knowlton said the first wave of openings include positions along the coast and in the Willamette Valley.

"These positions are entry level and they start anywhere from $19.78/hr. to $23.21/hr.," she said. "But they include full medical, vision, dental. They also include sick leave, vacation, personal and 11 paid holidays per year.”

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department A State Park Ranger shares information about native plants with a little Ranger. The state agency needs seasonal Rangers and Ranger Assistants to perform jobs including landscaping, janitorial, visitor education and visitor services.

These state job opportunities come as hundreds of recently fired federal employees are looking for work. Knowlton says anyone with experience at other parks or agencies, is encouraged to apply at stateparks.oregon.gov . Knowlton added that as a state agency, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is not under the same fiscal threats as federal government agencies.

"We have different funding sources," Knowlton said, "We're primarily funded by Oregon Lottery, visitor's fees and RV license plate fees. We have had to raise visitor fees—not because of what's going on in the federal government but just because of increasing costs that everyone has been experiencing."

Knowlton said currently posted seasonal positions include those on the coast from Washburne to Cape Lookout, in the Willamette Valley at Silver Falls and Detroit Lake and on the Columbia River Gorge and in Eastern Oregon including Wallowa Lake and Lake Owyhee.

Knowlton said Oregon State Parks believes in “growing leadership from within.” All three Region Directors with OSP started their careers as seasonal employees, she said.

"These employees are the backbone for Oregon's State Parks during the busy season," Knowlton said.