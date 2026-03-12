Jellyfish-like Velella velella creatures are back on the beach

People heading to the Oregon Coast might notice hoards of jellyfish-like creatures that have taken over the beach.

Velella velella, also known as “By-The-Wind-Sailors,” are a colonial hydroid species that look like small blue jellyfish. Every year, they wash up on the coast thanks to strong winter winds.

With more westerly wind expected this week, even more could join the millions already piled on the sand.

Brianna Bowman / KLCC Millions of Velella velella, or "By-the-Wind Sailors," washed up on Nye Beach in Newport on March 10, 2026.

The marine creatures are only a couple inches long, with a transparent fin they use as sails to travel ocean currents. They feed from the surface, using stinging tentacles to hunt krill underwater.

According to Jim Burke, the Director of Animal Care at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, they aren’t dangerous. Still, you might want to watch your step, and your pet.

“They can become quite slippery, especially if they’re on rocks or logs. If your dog eats a lot of them, it’ll get an upset stomach,” he said. “They’re not poisonous, but sometimes they eat more than they want.”

In a few weeks, Burke said, the beached Velella velella will start to die, dry out and biodegrade, creating a fishy smell for coast visitors.

