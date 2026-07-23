Wildlife in Central Oregon may need your help this fire season

As wildfires spread throughout Central Oregon, wildlife in the area could lose their habitats and even their lives.

Molly Honea, the spokesperson for Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation center in Bend, said people can expect more wildlife in urban areas, but to keep watch from a distance.

“Don't feed wildlife. Attracting them into urban areas can be dangerous for them, for pets, and for people. But it is okay to set out fresh water in areas away from their home,” she said. “Just knowing that if you are putting out water, it’s important that you keep it clean, you refresh it daily.”

Summer is nesting and baby season for many wildlife species native to Central Oregon, such as birds and deer.

“It can be pretty challenging for nestlings and fledglings and young mammals that aren’t as able to flee smoke and fire as the adults,” Honea said. “Animals are likely to experience dehydration, heat exhaustion, general disorientation and respiratory issues if they’re anywhere near the fires.”

Think Wild offered this list of tips on how to support native wildlife during fire season:

Do not feed wildlife. Human food can cause harm and encourage animals to remain in urban areas where they’re more likely to come into conflict with humans. If you maintain a bird feeder, clean it regularly to help prevent the spread of disease.

Provide clean water. A shallow dish or bird bath placed away from your home can provide a much-needed drinking source during hot, dry weather. Refresh the water frequently to keep it clean and reduce mosquito breeding.

Make backyard water features wildlife-friendly. If you have a pond, trough, or other water feature, ensure wildlife can safely climb out by adding rocks, branches, logs, or wildlife escape ramps.

Protect your pets and wildlife. Keep cats indoors and dogs leashed or supervised, especially during periods of poor air quality and when wildlife may be displaced by wildfire. This protects both your pets and vulnerable wildlife seeking refuge.

Give wildlife space. Never approach or attempt to care for wild animals yourself. If you find injured or orphaned wildlife, discover a nest of baby birds or mammals, or observe wildlife behaving unusually, contact your local wildlife rehabilitation center for guidance.

If you find a burned animal, do not feed or give water unless directed by a wildlife rehabilitator or veterinarian. Instead, gently place the animal in a ventilated box lined with a soft 100% cotton towel or cloth, keep it in a dark, quiet location, and contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator immediately.

Use water wisely. Conserving water during drought and wildfire season helps maintain streamflows and wetlands that wildlife depend on for survival.

Help prevent wildfires. Follow all local fire restrictions, properly extinguish campfires, avoid parking vehicles on dry grass, and stay aware of conditions, as even small sparks can quickly become large wildfires.

Volunteer to restore wildlife habitat. Healthy riparian areas and wetlands are more resilient to wildfire and provide critical refuge for wildlife. Consider joining a local habitat restoration project to improve habitat before the next fire season.

Support your local wildlife hospital. Wildlife rehabilitation centers, including Think Wild, receive little to no government funding and rely on community support. During baby season and wildfire season, donations of supplies such as formula, heating pads, enrichment items, and cash gifts help ensure injured and orphaned wildlife receive the care they need.



If residents notice more animals in their area than usual, or if they have questions, they are encouraged to call Think Wild’s wildlife hotline available on their website.