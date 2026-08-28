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The Corvallis to the Sea hiking trail is again fully open

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Coast to the Sea trail is marked in several places with kiosks that provide information to travelers, as seen in this undated photo.
Courtesy, Coast to the Sea
The Coast to the Sea trail is marked in several places with kiosks that provide information to travelers, as seen in this undated photo.

A long detour on the Corvallis to the Sea hiking trail is no longer needed.

The group that manages the trail announced it has opened a new stretch to replace a portion that closed in the fall of 2025 when the property it sits on was sold and the new owner declined to allow public access.

The closure led to a five-mile detour near the western end of the trail where hikers had to instead take a stretch of the trail meant for cyclists.

"They get to stay in the woods, walk on decommissioned forest service roads and a little bit of single-track trail on four different private properties," said C2C board member Steve McLay.

The largest delays came from time spent cutting new trails, dealing with blackberry brambles along a portion, and getting access to federal land.

Volunteers work on a section of the new trail in this undated photo.
Courtesy, Corvallis to the Sea
Volunteers work on a section of the new trail in this undated photo.

“The U.S. Forest Service worked with us really well, but of course with the process of putting trails on federal land there’s a bunch of specialists that need to look at it: botanists, road guys and endangered species specialists and such,” said McLay. “So it had to guy and sit on a bunch of different people’s desks for review before getting finalized.”

That step then allowed C2C to contact the private land owners in the area to ask for permission to use or reroute the trail on their land, including timber companies Campbell Global, Manulife, Starker Forests, Inc and Coast Range Conifers.

McLay said an interaction with Campbell Global summed up what most of the requests to use private land were like.

“All it was was a phone call to those guys,” he said. “Just, ‘hey, here’s what’s going on. Are you going to let us keep the trail on your property?’ And without hesitation they said, ‘yeah, go for it.’”

McLay said C2C encountered almost no resistance after the initial declination of use that led to the rerouting. He likes to think that it’s a good sign of the reputation of C2C and of the businesses in the community.
Tags
Environment outdoorsHikingOregon HikingCorvallis to the Sea TrailCorvallisNewport
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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