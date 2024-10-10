A plan to open an emergency department in Eugene gets a reality check

At a recent citywide healthcare forum in Eugene, the CEO of McKenzie Willamette Medical Center told a surprised audience that plans were in the works to build a new emergency department in the city. It was welcome news to many in Eugene, who were still mourning the loss of the city’s only hospital last fall. But there’s a long road ahead until a new 24-hour-a-day emergency department opens back up in Eugene.

The question

It started when Churchill Area Neighbors healthcare forum moderator Jesina Hawkins read the question of the night: “Is there a way to bring a hospital or at least an emergency room to Eugene?”

The crowd erupted with applause—an affirmation of the importance of the subject to those in attendance.

Hawkins introduced a special guest to answer the question they had received by email about 20 different times. McKenzie Willamette CEO David Butler wasn’t a panelist on stage. He stood up from the audience, took the mic and started in on what he called an “interesting question.”

It's public knowledge now

“When we heard about University District closing downtown...we did some feasibility studies. And our team got together," Butler said. “So, we’ve actually been talking with the Eugene city mayor and city manager. We’ve actually met with the Governor of Oregon and got kind of the green light to at least move forward with a CON, which is a Certificate of Need application.”

Butler said the hospital's plans are now "public knowledge."

Screenshot from forum livestream McKenzie Willamette Medical Center CEO David Butler made a surprise announcement at the citywide healthcare forum hosted by Churchill Area Neighbors in September.

McKenzie Willamette operates one of two hospitals in neighboring Springfield. But many Eugene residents are concerned that not having a hospital in their own city makes them vulnerable in the event of a disaster such as a major earthquake, which could sever cross-river connections to Springfield.

Butler also told the audience that they’ve shored up an investor and developer and found a potential property in west or south Eugene for a new 12-bed stand-alone emergency department, licensed by McKenzie Willamette, “with room to grow.”

“We think we did find a pretty good site. (I) don’t want to tell you about it because you might go out and buy it,” Butler said to laughs from the audience. “But, it’s got great access. About 25,000 cars go by there every day. And so, we’re very close to getting a contract agreement done and signed where we would go into the design phase.”

Following the rules

While Butler said the work to receive permission from the state was underway, KLCC has learned that McKenzie Willamette encountered at least one roadblock in its initial attempt to win the official nod of approval.

McKenzie Willamette did submit a letter of intent for a Certificate of Need. But on July 22, the hospital was informed in writing by the Oregon Health Authority that “the project is not subject to Certificate of Need review as it doesn’t meet the criteria of a new hospital.”

“There’s a limitation under rule, you cannot have an emergency department as a satellite if a county already has three or more hospitals with an emergency department or there’s a city with a hospital with an emergency department,” said Andre Ourso, an administrator for the Center for Health Protection with OHA. “However, the hospital—the licensee—could submit a waiver requesting the Oregon Health Authority to waive that requirement."

Based on state rules, McKenzie Willamette must receive a so-called “waiver of hospital requirements” in order to proceed with the project. According to OHA and the hospital itself, that waiver request has yet to be made.

A long way to go

McKenzie Willamette declined to make David Butler available for an interview for this story.

A spokesperson did provide a written statement, which says the hospital “is currently conducting a feasibility study on the build and design of a satellite ER. Once completed, MWMC will decide on next steps, which may include moving forward with a waiver request.”

When he spoke up at the forum, Butler said he and his team project a timeline of up to 2 ½ years for it to open.

Meanwhile, Eugene will remain without a 24-hour emergency department.

