Riddle Elementary School closed due to bat activity amid rabies uptick

An elementary school in rural Douglas County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to continued bat activity in the building.

In a statement to families, Riddle School District said the closure of Riddle Elementary would make time for building inspection, cleaning and bat-removal measures. “The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” the district said.

The district is working with the Douglas Public Health Network, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and a professional bat specialist to ensure the school is bat-free when students are asked to return.

According to the district’s Facebook page, students were also sent home early due to the presence of bats last Friday, Sept. 4.

The closure comes after three bats were reported with rabies this year in Douglas County, including one that bit a resident on the finger .

County and health officials are urging people to take preventative measures, like not picking up wild animals and reporting bat sightings to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

An update on the school’s closure is expected Thursday afternoon.