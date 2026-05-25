Bats infected with rabies detected in Deschutes, Douglas counties

Rabies-infected bats have recently been detected in two Oregon counties.

Here’s what to watch out for and what to do if you encounter a sick animal.

Rabies is a serious viral disease that can spread through the saliva of an infected animal. Deschutes County has issued a rabies alert after a dog came into contact with a bat that tested positive.

But rabies is also pretty rare. The rabid bat just detected in Douglas County, for example, is the first case in that county since 2021.

Peggy Cheatham is president of Umpqua Wildlife Rescue in Roseburg. Her first advice is to leave wild animals alone.

“Whenever you’re dealing with wildlife, no matter what species it is, there’s always the danger that it could be carrying a disease,” she said. “So it’s really wise to not automatically jump in and rescue it.”

Cheatham says red flags to watch for in sick wildlife are foaming at the mouth, circling, or being out in daylight when normally nocturnal. She also urges keeping pets vaccinated against rabies.

And while bats are the most common rabies vector species in the U.S., they’re also a super important part of our ecosystem and need protection. Cheatham said mindfulness is key.

“If you handle a distressed bat with your bare hands—that bat will have to be tested for rabies and that means euthanasia for the animal,” she said. “So, interfering doesn’t help the animal.”

Cheatham said the motto of Umpqua Wildlife Rescue is: ‘If you care, leave them there.’

There are places you can call for help with an animal that is injured or sick. Umpqua Wildlife Rescue has a 24/7 hotline, and many counties have resources available through Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife field offices, state police and public health departments.

