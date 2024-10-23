BLM hosts Bat Beauty Contest with voting open through Halloween

It’s that time of year again: Along with pumpkin carving and costume creating, you also have the chance to cast a vote in the annual Bat Beauty Contest.

Each October, the Bureau of Land Management hosts the contest to raise awareness about bat conservation. Plus, it’s a chance to see some pretty stunning bats.

Emma Busk / BLM Two Oregon bats are vying to win the Bat Beauty Contest during International Bat Week. This contestant is "Honey Bunches of Myotis," a long-eared myotis bat.



Competition is fierce—and fuzzy—with bat contestants coming from BLM-managed land in 12 western states. This year, two Oregon bats are vying for the crown.

A press release from the BLM’s Oregon office described Hoary Potter as "a male hoary bat with a feisty personality." He’ll compete in the first round starting on Thursday. Next, Honey Bunches of Myotis, a long-eared myotis bat, competes in the second round on Friday.

If bat beauty is in the eye of the beholder-- you can see the contestants and cast your vote on the BLM National Facebook or Instagram page. Voting ends on Halloween.

Emma Busk / Bureau of Land Management Oregon & Washington In 2023, William ShakespEAR, a female Townsend’s big-eared bat from Butte Falls, Oregon, took home the crown in the Bat Beauty Contest.

Last year, William ShakespEAR, a female Townsend’s big-eared bat from Butte Falls, took home the crown. During the final round, she beat out Gizmo, an Allen's Big-Eared Bat. In 2022, the BLM crowned Barbara, a canyon bat from Lake County, as the winner. With the past two winners being Oregon bats, this year’s competitors are hoping for a “three-peat” if bat lovers around the state cast enough votes for either of them.

The Bat Beauty Contest coincides with International Bat Week which raises awareness of the essential role that the flying mammals play in the natural world.

“There are a lot of myths around bats, but they’re amazing wildlife and they contribute so much to our ecosystem,” said BLM Wildlife Technician Emma Busk in a press release.

All bats in the Pacific Northwest are insectivorous, meaning they eat pests like mosquitos, moths and beetles. “Just one bat can eat up to 1,200 mosquitos in an hour!” the BLM press release said.

As winter approaches, Busk said folks can help protect bats by installing a bat house in the yard. It’s also advised to avoid exploring caves or mines where bats may be hibernating.

