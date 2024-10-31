© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No trick! Oregon bat wins BLM's Bat Beauty Contest for third straight year

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM PDT
Hoary bat
Emma Busk
/
BLM
Here he is: "Hoary Potter!" The fuzzy, hoary Oregon bat won the 2024 Bat Beauty Contest. The winner was announced on Halloween.

Following a week of tiny teeth-clenching competition, an Oregon bat has been named the winner of the 2024 Bat Beauty Contest, which is conducted by the Bureau of Land Management.

Hoary Potter, the feisty, hoary bat from Oregon, has come out on top.

Halloween marks the end of contest voting during International Bat Week. This is the third year in a row a bat from Oregon has taken first place in the Bureau of Land Management event.

The fuzzy fellow from Oregon defeated a western small-footed bat from Idaho named Lestat.

BLM wildlife technicians hope the event inspires more love for these “winged creatures of the night.”
Tags
Environment batsBureau of Land Managementconservation
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
Related Content