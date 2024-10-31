No trick! Oregon bat wins BLM's Bat Beauty Contest for third straight year

Following a week of tiny teeth-clenching competition, an Oregon bat has been named the winner of the 2024 Bat Beauty Contest, which is conducted by the Bureau of Land Management.

Hoary Potter, the feisty, hoary bat from Oregon, has come out on top.

Halloween marks the end of contest voting during International Bat Week. This is the third year in a row a bat from Oregon has taken first place in the Bureau of Land Management event.

The fuzzy fellow from Oregon defeated a western small-footed bat from Idaho named Lestat.

BLM wildlife technicians hope the event inspires more love for these “winged creatures of the night.”

