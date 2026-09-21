After new federal requirements, changes coming to the Oregon Health Plan

About 600,000 Oregon Health Plan members will soon receive a notice that Medicaid is about to change.

Medicaid work eligibility requirements were added by H.R.1 , a sweeping bill Congress passed last year alongside tax cuts and reductions to social services.

In Oregon, that means some people will need to renew their coverage every six months instead of every two years. Many between the ages of 19 and 64 will also need to prove they work or volunteer.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, one out of three Oregonians is on the Oregon Health Plan, including more than half of the state’s children.

During an online press conference Monday, OHA Interim Medicaid Director Vivian Levy said the agency is required to directly notify a little less than half of its 1.4 million OHP members that they may be subject to more frequent renewals, or other requirements.

"A majority of people in Oregon who are covered by OHP and can work already do,” Levy said. “States that have implemented work requirements, have not seen increases in employment, but they have seen people lose coverage because the reporting processes are difficult to navigate."

Levy said members will be asked to verify their eligibility in 2027, or at the beginning of 2028, depending on when they enrolled.

Some people are exempt, such as those with a disability, those who are pregnant or have recently given birth, some caregivers, and members or descendents of federally recognized tribes. Some may be required to show evidence they qualify for an exemption.

OHA Communications Director Max Sprague said the agency has data that shows many members do still qualify. But, she said, the additional red tape could mean more people fall through the cracks, which will affect healthcare across the state.

"It may impact providers, particularly in our rural areas who serve predominantly OHP populations,” Sprague said. “When they lose folks who are able to pay them, or who are part of their patient populations, they may have to pull out."

She said right now, members should check that their contact information is up to date to ensure they don’t miss an essential deadline. They should also work on making sure they will be ready to provide documents to prove they go to school, work, or volunteer.

People can also find additional information about the changes, and what documents they should provide to prove they are eligible for OHP on OHA’s website .

OHP members who need help understanding the requirements or encounter other issues with renewal can call 1-800-699-9075. OHA leaders said wait times may be a little longer than usual because of the volume of federal changes to healthcare and other public services.