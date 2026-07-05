Two new food benefits available to Oregon Health Plan members with complex health needs

The Oregon Health Authority has launched two new nutrition benefits for people on the Oregon Health Plan. It’s part of a broader effort to address how access to food impacts health.

Beginning July 1, eligible members can receive support through one of two programs: a fruit and vegetable benefit, or a pantry stocking benefit that includes staple foods like meat, dairy, and bread.

Health officials say the goal is to help people living with serious conditions—like diabetes, kidney disease, or cancer—better manage their health by improving access to consistent, nutritious meals.

But the benefits are targeted. To qualify, members must meet several criteria. They need to have a qualifying health condition, and they must also be experiencing low or very low food security. In addition, they must be going through certain life circumstances—such as pregnancy, recent release from incarceration or treatment, or being at risk of homelessness.

Those who are eligible can receive up to six months of support. Depending on their health plan, the benefits might come in the form of grocery deliveries or prepaid cards to use at local stores.

The program will be rolled out statewide through Oregon’s coordinated care organizations, with a focus on reaching people in rural and underserved communities.

Addressing nutrition barriers

The program is part of Oregon’s federal Medicaid waiver, which allows the state to fund services that address health-related social needs, including nutrition, housing, and climate-related risks.

Jessica Wilson oversees design and roll-out of the nutrition benefits programs for OHA.

“We have the authority through our current waiver to implement these services through September 30th of 2027,” she said. “We felt it was crucial to ensure that we leverage our ability to launch these services to best support individuals on the Oregon Health Plan.”

Wilson said the new benefits also help support OHA's health equity goals by addressing nutrition barriers that disproportionately affect members not only with chronic conditions, but particularly individuals in rural areas of the state where it can be challenging to see a provider and obtain needed nutrition resources.

OHA reported that recent Health Related Social Needs data highlight both strong need for and broad reach of HRSN benefits across the state. Several rural counties including Josephine, Wallowa, Linn, and Columbia—have some of the highest rates of members receiving HRSN benefits. Additionally, more than half of members who have received an HRSN benefit report having one or more disabilities, compared with 24% of the overall OHP population.

Wilson said the application process will take time and encouraged members who think they may qualify to immediately reach out to their coordinated care organization or visit OHA’s Nutrition Benefits page to find details about eligibility and request services.

How to apply and learn more

Oregon Health Plan members can find details about eligibility and request services by visiting the Oregon Health Authority’s Nutrition Benefits page at:https://www.oregon.gov/oha (navigate to Health-Related Social Needs or Nutrition Benefits.)

Members enrolled in a coordinated care organization can also contact their plan directly or access request forms online through OHA’s HRSN Nutrition page .

For those with Open Card (fee-for-service) coverage, requests can be made through OHA’s contractor by calling 1-888-834-4304 or emailing ORHRSN@acentra.com.

General questions can be directed to OHP Client Services at 1-800-273-0557.