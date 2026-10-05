Some mental health providers hoping to serve Lane County's Oregon Health Plan members say they’re facing barriers

At Aspire Wellness, a new outpatient behavioral health clinic in Springfield, there are sensory rooms, classrooms for group therapy and ample space for walk-ins.

Aspire will serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At least, that’s the goal.

For now, the clinic stands empty.

Founder and CEO Cindy Koza said there are already 40 people on a waistlist, but her team hasn’t been able to open their doors yet.

"It's sadly quiet and empty,” Koza said while giving KLCC a tour of the clinic. “But, it's because this whole process has taken nearly two years. It took us about a year to get approved by the Oregon Health Authority, then you apply with your contract with Trillium, and that's where we've been hung up.”

Aspire is one of a few healthcare providers in Lane County that told KLCC they want to – but haven’t been able to – get a contract with Trillium. That’s left Aspire without access to its target population, and other providers considering scaling back their services.

Trillium Community Health Plan administers the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s version of Medicaid, in Lane County. Trillium became the area’s sole Medicaid insurer this year, after PacificSource pulled out of the Oregon Health Plan in Lane County, citing financial losses .

Koza said the need is clear. It’s something she observed while trying to find mental healthcare for residents of a group home she runs.

"Sometimes they can wait six months, 12 months, longer,” Koza said. “Other times, they finally get a therapist, but the therapist is very mainstream and doesn't understand their developmental disability."

Oregon’s Medicaid model

In Oregon, companies that administer the Oregon Health Plan are called Coordinated Care Organizations, or CCOs. As of this year, Trillium became the only CCO in Lane County.

Trillium has been serving patients in Lane County since Oregon switched to a CCO model in 2012, but for the last several years PacificSource served the lion’s share of Medicaid recipients in the area.

Trillium is a subsidiary of the Centene Corporation. According to the company, Centene provides health coverage to roughly one out of every 15 people in the United States.

Koza said Trillium told her it was not adding any new outpatient behavioral health facilities to its network at this time.

Without a contract, Aspire Wellness won’t be able to treat most people on Medicaid in Lane County. Koza said she’s hoping the insurer will reconsider.

“I just want to advocate to them that boots on the ground experience, there is such a huge need in Lane County,” Koza said.

Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC Cindy Koza, the founder of Aspire Wellness, gives a tour of a sensory room at the new clinic. It is not yet open to patients.

KLCC reached out to Trillium to ask about its network. In a statement, the company said the majority of PacificSource members it received in the transition were able to keep their mental health provider. It said it had also determined its current network of outpatient mental health providers is meeting its members’ needs and state standards.

“We are committed to ensuring access to high-quality behavioral health services, including for individuals with complex behavioral health needs and disabilities,” the statement said.

Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger said providers, as well as patients, have reached out to her office to share concerns about contracting and other issues after Trillium became Lane County’s only Medicaid insurer.

She said the region is already critically short of several types of healthcare, especially behavioral health. She worries any additional red tape for patients, or providers, could have wider impacts.

"Even if that's a small percentage of their overall practice, it is still part of their business model,” Trieger said. “If that big chunk of revenue goes away from that practice, that means their private pay clients risk losing their provider as well if that business has to close."

The Lane County Board of Commissioners oversees local public health, including a network of Community Health Centers. All five commissioners, including Trieger, signed a letter last year raising concerns about Lane County going to a single CCO.

Trieger said she does not believe the fears commissioners expressed in that letter about going down to one CCO have been addressed.

Traditional health workers

Aspire is one of several providers KLCC spoke with that said they’ve faced contract issues with Trillium. Another, WellMama in Eugene, had a contract with PacificSource for two years before the insurer stopped providing Medicaid coverage in Lane County.

WellMama’s executive director, Lyndsie Leech, said the nonprofit provides a range of services from doulas to peer support to help parents after a birth, or pregnancy loss.

"What we do is really tell, and show them, that they matter, and that we are there to support them,” she said. “And, we've heard many, many times that we've saved lives."

She said WellMama’s work was made possible by a niche that Oregon lawmakers created to address the shortage of a range of mental health professionals known as traditional health workers .

Leech – who serves on the Eugene City Council – said Trillium told her WellMama would receive a bridge contract during the transition. But after nearly a year, the two sides haven’t been able to reach a deal.

“We are in this position really fortunately that we have had significant grants to pay for some of our programming,” Leech said. “So we’re doing okay, but that’s not forever.”

Leech said she’s still hoping WellMama will be able to come to an agreement with Trillium. If they don’t, the organization will likely scale down its services.

Jesse Nelson, executive director of Connected Lane County, said his organization also had a two-year contract with PacificSource, but also wasn’t able to reach a deal with Trillium.

Nelson said the organization was able to bill PacificSource for the work of its youth support specialist, a type of traditional health care worker. Those workers were assisting young adults and teens, the majority of which are on Medicaid, navigate the healthcare system and address other needs that impact their wellbeing, like housing, and trauma-informed peer support.

Nelson said navigating the transition from PacificSource to Trillium was challenging for most of the youth his organization served. Without being able to bill Medicaid, Connected Lane County had less resources to help them.

“We’re still providing holistic care for youth, but it's not in an integrated community model in the same way with [youth support specialists], and the contract with PacificSource was affording us the ability to do,” Nelson said.

In a statement, Trillium said it does cover services provided by traditional health workers, and is working to ensure its members have meaningful access.

“Trillium continues to invest in strategies that expand access across our service area,” the company wrote, “including integrating community health workers into care teams, strengthening referral pathways to doula and lactation support, and working with community-based organizations and providers to build sustainable models for delivering THW services.”

When asked if H.R.1, a 2025 federal law that makes cuts to Medicaid and adds significant new rules , was impacting network decisions, Trillium said its decisions are based on “member needs, provider capacity and state access standards, including our ability to ensure members can get timely care.”

KLCC also reached out to the Oregon Health Authority. In a statement, the agency said during the transition process, Trillium met the agency’s benchmarks for mental health access.

OHA said if Trillium is found to be falling short in future reviews, the agency will work collaboratively with the CCO to address the issue.