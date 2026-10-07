State approves transitioning owner of McKenzie-Willamette hospital to nonprofit

The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday it has approved a proposal to transition the for-profit owner of Springfield’s McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center to a nonprofit organization.

The proposed deal calls for the nonprofit Healthside Partners to acquire the for-profit Tennessee-based Quorum Health Corporation , which owns McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center and several other healthcare facilities in Oregon including McKenzie Medical Group, McKenzie Health, Lung and Vascular Center, Summit Surgical Specialists, and 40% of McKenzie Surgery Center.

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center is a 113-bed hospital located in Springfield. It’s the second largest in the region, employing more than 930 people. Last year, its emergency department had nearly 60,000 visits. The hospital was founded in 1955 and operated as a nonprofit until 2003 when it was reorganized into a for‑profit limited liability company.

Now, OHA’s Health Care Market Oversight program has approved the nonprofit status transition deal to make McKenzie-Willamette a nonprofit hospital again. However, there are conditions designed to hold Quorum and Healthside to the commitments they’ve made to the health authority.

OHA’s proposed order for this transaction has a complete list of the state’s conditions, which include:

Comply with state laws for nonprofit hospitals, including being required to provide free or discounted care to patients who earn lower incomes.

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center will continue to provide the same level of care and services for at least five years.

Invest McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center profits in the local community that it serves.

Maintain a local hospital board for at least five years and keep governance rooted in the communities that are served by the hospital.

Invest in a new electronic health record system for McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center within three years of closing.

Publicly share the deal’s progress through an annual report.

