Oregon health officials update review of cannabis health effects, highlight risks and benefits

More than a decade after Oregon voters approved recreational marijuana, state health officials are revisiting the science behind cannabis use, offering Oregonians a new snapshot of what researchers have learned.

The Oregon Health Authority has released updated public health statements based on hundreds of studies examining cannabis and its effects on the body and mind.

Harm or help?

The review paints a complex picture: while evidence points to some therapeutic benefits, particularly through medical cannabinoid products, researchers also found strong associations between cannabis use and a range of health risks.

Among the concerns highlighted in the report are increased risks of impaired-driving crashes, heart attack, stroke, reproductive health complications, psychosis and cannabis use disorder. CUD is a mental health condition defined by a problematic pattern of cannabis use that causes distress or impairment, including loss of control, cravings, tolerance, and withdrawal.

The review also points to connections between cannabis use and lower academic achievement among adolescents and young adults.

For Dr. Tom Jeanne, Oregon's deputy state health officer, one of the most notable additions to the 2026 update is stronger evidence supporting certain medical applications of cannabinoids.

"That's usually related to pharmaceutical cannabinoids like CBD and in some cases, THC, for conditions like seizure disorders, as well as treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting," Jeanne said.

The review also notes evidence that cannabis may provide short-term improvements in airflow for some respiratory conditions, a finding that adds nuance to a public health discussion often focused on risks.

Still, Jeanne emphasized that the broader body of research continues to point toward potential harms across many areas of health.

"When you look at the statements collectively, the majority of the evidence points to risks associated with cannabis use," he said.

Sharing the evidence

The updated statements from OHA arrive as cannabis has become an increasingly common part of life in Oregon since voters legalized recreational use in 2014. Public health officials say their goal is not to discourage or endorse cannabis use, but to provide residents with the latest evidence available.

The agency stresses that the findings are intended to help people make informed decisions and should not replace guidance from a medical professional.

Jeanne encouraged anyone considering cannabis use, particularly for health-related reasons, to discuss it with a healthcare provider who can help weigh the potential benefits and risks based on individual circumstances.

