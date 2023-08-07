© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Marijuana legalization leads to higher use among non-college young adults, says OSU study

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT
The percentage of young adults outside of college who used cannabis in the past month jumped 5% in states where marijuana was legalized, according to the new OSU study. Cannabis use disorders also increased among the group.
Elsa Olofsson
/
Unsplash
The percentage of young adults outside of college who used cannabis in the past month jumped 5% in states where marijuana was legalized, according to the new OSU study. Cannabis use disorders also increased in that group.

Marijuana legalization affects the habits of young adults more if they aren’t in college, according to a new study from Oregon State University.

Researchers studied 18 to 23-year-olds in states that legalized recreational cannabis. They were interested in how their marijuana use changed.

They found that legalization had little effect on college students, with no growth in frequent or disordered use. But both these categories significantly increased among those not in college.

OSU Psychology Professor David Kerr is the study’s lead author. He said the resources that universities provide could explain the gap.

“The average young adult who's not in college, who's working, their employer probably is not making special efforts to dissuade them from certain types of behaviors," he said.

Kerr said additional research is needed to find the true causes, as non-college students are understudied.

Tags
Health & Medicine Oregon MarijuanaOregon State UniversityDavid kerrlegalizing recreational marijuana
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter, a former reporting intern and a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content