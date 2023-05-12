The Conundrum of Cannabis

This week on Oregon On The Record, we talked about state of the recreational cannabis industry in Oregon

While this industry has come far since it was first legalized nearly a decade ago, there are big challenges today and into the future. Some are concerned that we’ve completely oversaturated the market and, because Oregon marijuana can’t be sold to consumers in other states, the industry can’t grow adequately. There are also concerns about the disparate treatment of cannabis which is legal in Oregon, yet illegal at the federal level, as well as the ongoing problem of overuse and addiction – especially among the young.



We heard from Beau Whitney of Whitney Economics who studies the industry and explained how it is under stress.



We talked to Heidi Fikstad of Moss Crossing Dispensary who chronicled what she loves about the industry and what creates problems.



Mark Pettinger and TJ Sheehey of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission told us about the reasons why this particular industry needs to be heavily regulated and controlled.



Oregon State University professors David Kerr discussed his research around the problems of over-use spurred on by legalization and Aimee Huff, explained how marketing and consumer sentiment is being shaped around cannabis.

All told, legal cannabis in Oregon is evolving and changing, yet with federal legalization still uncertain, a good amount of challenges remain on the horizon.