Lane County’s mobile mental health crisis team has expanded its hours and now offers help around the clock.

Mobile Crisis Services of Lane County previously shut down each night between 11:59 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. because it was short on staff.

“We had all of the capability of being able to go 24/7,” said Lane County Health and Human Services spokesperson Jason Davis. “It was just that staffing piece, and we’re so happy to have crested that barrier and to have recruited folks to cover all of those shifts.”

The program, which began in April 2024, responds to mental health emergencies in much of Lane County. It contracts out service in the Mapleton and Florence areas to Western Lane Fire & EMS Authority.

"Being able to address people’s needs when they have them is super critical and also helps us get that much closer to realizing what a complete mental health continuum of care in our community will mean," said Davis.

Mobile Crisis Services began covering Eugene in April 2025 when White Bird Clinic’s CAHOOTS program abruptly ended in the city.

“We’re carrying that torch on and trying to establish or remain within the many towns, unincorporated and metro areas in Lane County covered by a service [for any issue] that we believe is on par with physical health,” said Davis.

The service handles between 600 and 900 calls a month, according to Davis.