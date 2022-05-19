© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Housing & Homelessness

Springfield approves middle housing rules

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM PDT
Revised_FlowChart-1.png
City of Springfield website
Tasks and timeline for Springfield's housing code updates

This week, the Springfield City Council approved code amendments for Middle Housing. The updates incorporate state legislation aimed at increasing housing affordability.

Springfield Planning Manager Mark Rust said the city was already updating its housing code when the legislature passed HB 2001. He said the new rules allow for more options for single housing neighborhoods.

“Just as easily as you could build a single family dwelling, you’ll now also, essentially, be able to build a duplex on every lot,” he said. “And then, depending on a few factors, mainly lot size, you’ll also be able to build triplexes, fourplexes, townhomes, and cottage clusters.”

Rust said Accessory Dwelling Units can also be added under the new rules. The hope is that this change will help make home ownership more accessible to more Springfielders. The Lane County Board of commissioners has to co-approve the code since some of the areas are in unincorporated Springfield. They’ll consider the changes at their June 7 meeting.

Tags

Housing & Homelessness City of SpringfieldMiddle Housing
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
