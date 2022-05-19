Springfield approves middle housing rules

This week, the Springfield City Council approved code amendments for Middle Housing . The updates incorporate state legislation aimed at increasing housing affordability.

Springfield Planning Manager Mark Rust said the city was already updating its housing code when the legislature passed HB 2001 . He said the new rules allow for more options for single housing neighborhoods.

“Just as easily as you could build a single family dwelling, you’ll now also, essentially, be able to build a duplex on every lot,” he said. “And then, depending on a few factors, mainly lot size, you’ll also be able to build triplexes, fourplexes, townhomes, and cottage clusters.”

Rust said Accessory Dwelling Units can also be added under the new rules. The hope is that this change will help make home ownership more accessible to more Springfielders. The Lane County Board of commissioners has to co-approve the code since some of the areas are in unincorporated Springfield. They’ll consider the changes at their June 7 meeting.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.