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New Eugene housing facility features childhood development center

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:22 AM PDT
People in courtyard.
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Officials, media, educators and other guests gather at a ribbon-cutting and open house event at Ollie Court on April 30, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
People at podium.
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Jacob Fox (left), Executive Director of Homes for Good, speaks at the open house event before introducing Judy Newman, from UO Early Childhood Cares, on April 30, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC.
woman smiling.
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Charlene Strauch, Executive Director of Head Start Lane County, smiles during the Ollie Court open house event on April 30, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Playground with children.
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A woman and several children play on the Ollie Court playground during the open house event on April 30, 2026.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Poster with daycare facilities.
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A placard displayed during the April 30, 2026 open house for Ollie Court shows some of the Leap and Learn Center's features.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Woman with baby and two kids on swings.
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A woman pushes two kids on swings and carries an infant during the April 30, 2026 open house event for Ollie Court.
Brian Bull / KLCC

A new affordable housing development has opened in Eugene. Ollie Court not only provides living units, but also an onsite learning center.

The development is on 13th Avenue and Chambers, just a mile west of the Lane County Fairgrounds. It has two four-story buildings with 81 apartments.

In a press release from Homes for Good, the units are described as 15 one-bedroom, 50 two-bedroom, and 16 three-bedroom apartments to accommodate a variety of family sizes. It also has three playgrounds and what’s called the Leap and Learn Center, designed for young children.

Charlene Strauch is executive director of Head Start Lane County. She said the center has broad and low windows, to give kids a better sense of exploration as well as providing extra daylight. She says having it within the Ollie Court complex is a real boost for working parents.

“It’s an ease for these families that are already probably in a position where things are a little bit more of a struggle for them,” Strauch told KLCC. “The ability to get up, walk out the door, then drop their child off, it’s awesome.”

Jacob Fox of Homes for Good says his organization teamed up with Head Start and Early Childhood CARES to provide Ollie Court children with the specialized classrooms.

“So when they walk across the street to the elementary school, they’re more prepared for kindergarten,” Fox said.

Other partners included city and state agencies, and the Jefferson Westside Neighborhood Association.

The Eugene City Council and the Eugene-Springfield HOME Consortium Governing Board approved Homes for Good’s plans for the development in 2023. The property was commonly known as the Naval Reserved Property and for a while served as an overnight parking camp for the unhoused.

Fox did say that while 81 units is important, they are still 15,000 units behind in accommodating the area’s homeless population. He and other housing advocates said that there could be need of a bond measure and more support from the private sector to improve the city’s response to the homeless problem.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness Homes for GoodOllie CourtHead Start of Lane CountyEarly Childhood EducationEugene
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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