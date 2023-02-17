Homes for Good acquires Naval Reserve property for affordable housing development

The area known as the Naval Reserve Site in Eugene may soon become an affordable housing and child care site.

A pair of four-story buildings with 80 living units and early learning center are planned, following the acquirement of the site by Homes for Good. The Eugene City Council and the Eugene-Springfield HOME Consortium Governing Board approved the agency’s plans for the development, which is at the property located at the corner of 13th Avenue and Chambers Street.

Image provided by Homes for Good. A schematic shows what one of the affordable housing buildings will look like upon completion.

“Because of its proximity to frequent bus service, downtown, and grocery stores we've really been expressing to the City of Eugene and the community more broadly, how interested we are in developing affordable housing on that site,” Homes for Good’s executive director, Jacob Fox, told KLCC.

The 12,000-sq. ft. early learning center will be operated by Head Start of Lane County and Early Childhood CARES.

Ela Kubok of Homes for Good said this will help residents with kids.

“Imagine you live on the fourth floor in an apartment and you need to go down to the library to maybe do an interview on Zoom or something,” said Kubok. “You can just drop off your kiddo downstairs. That's helping folks get places faster.”

Homes for Good will submit a funding application to Oregon Housing and Community Services next month. If approved, construction would start next year.