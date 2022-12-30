Affordable housing project opens in downtown Eugene

A new affordable housing project has opened in downtown Eugene.

Ketanji Court, located at 11th and Lincoln, stands five-stories high and includes 59 housing units, all below market-rate.

The project is aimed at low-income families. All residents must earn less than 60% of the area median income, with a quarter of apartments designated for those earning under 30%.

Developer Craig Weicker has led the project for five years.

“We've got people who were displaced from the fires who already have a home. They've been living out of hotels for years now. It's phenomenal.”

Ketanji Court cost nearly $20 million dollars to build, funded through Weicker, local non-profits, and the state and city. One partner, Centro Latino Americano, will provide educational resources to residents.

Weicker said interested applicants can join the project’s waitlist.