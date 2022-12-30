© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

Affordable housing project opens in downtown Eugene

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published December 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM PST
Nathan Wilk
Ketanji Court is five stories tall with 59 housing units. To support low-income families, it primarily includes three bedroom units.

A new affordable housing project has opened in downtown Eugene.

Ketanji Court, located at 11th and Lincoln, stands five-stories high and includes 59 housing units, all below market-rate.

The project is aimed at low-income families. All residents must earn less than 60% of the area median income, with a quarter of apartments designated for those earning under 30%.

Developer Craig Weicker has led the project for five years.

“We've got people who were displaced from the fires who already have a home. They've been living out of hotels for years now. It's phenomenal.”

Ketanji Court cost nearly $20 million dollars to build, funded through Weicker, local non-profits, and the state and city. One partner, Centro Latino Americano, will provide educational resources to residents.

Weicker said interested applicants can join the project’s waitlist.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
