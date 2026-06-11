Burrito Brigade buys larger building, seeks $300,000 more for renovations

Burrito Brigade has purchased a larger building in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood and plans to create an expanded low-barrier food hub.

The nonprofit rescues surplus food and distributes it to food pantries, as hot meals, and at the building it rents near 6th and Chambers.

However, Food System Strategist Chelsea Clancy said the current site is now running low on storage space, limiting its supplies and making more work for volunteers.

“Our cooler is basically maxed out every weekend,” said Clancy. “When it comes to food safety, we're having to move things around a lot to keep everything safe and edible and sorted.”

Burrito Brigade is now planning to move near Washington Jefferson Park, into the former Center for Appropriate Transport building located at 455 W. 1st Ave.

Clancy said with this change, the nonprofit may be able to increase its capacity by up to 50% and double its kitchen space. She said the building could host classes, and other mutual aid organizations could also use the facilities.

“We're trying to create a resource hub that people can come to and find the food that they would need to manage their life,” said Clancy, “but also find more opportunities to engage with food and how to eat on a budget or eat healthier.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC The new building near Washington Jefferson Park, June 9, 2026.

In recent years, a feeding group in the nearby park, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, has drawn opposition from some nearby residents over concerns about safety and trash. Burrito Brigade is no longer formally associated with that group.

Asked whether she anticipated any pushback to this new project, Clancy said Burrito Brigade wants the food hub to uplift the neighborhood. She said that means being well organized.

“Our goal is to create a space that people feel safe in, and that we can manage everybody's needs through proper distribution channels,” she said.

Burrito Brigade plans to renovate the property. So far, it’s raised around two-thirds of the funding it needs, but it’s seeking another $300,000.

Clancy said work is scheduled to begin this July, and the kitchen could be ready by the end of the year.

The building is currently the operations center for Cascadia Mobility, the nonprofit that runs the PeaceHealth Rides blue bike program. Executive Director Brodie Hylton said it hasn’t yet determined where the organization will move to.

Earlier this year, Lookout Eugene-Springfield reported on the contentious history around Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation’s choice to sell the building.

