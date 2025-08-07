© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene’s new Downtown Riverfront Park Plaza opens to the public

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:02 PM PDT
Children play on the playground as another group of children ride by on bicycles at the new Downtown Riverfront Park Plaza in Eugene.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Children play on the playground as another group of children ride by on bicycles at the new Downtown Riverfront Park Plaza in Eugene.

The City of Eugene has taken down the temporary fencing and opened the new Downtown Riverfront Park Plaza to the public.

The site, which sits south of city hall in the developing riverfront district, was built across an acre and includes grassy areas, a playground, tables and a splash pad.

The site is part of an effort to connect downtown with the nearby shores of the Willamette River. Other nearby projects include multiple market rate apartment projects, mixed-use buildings, affordable housing and more.

"Our Willamette River, we’ve turned our back from it for so long, and this is another great reason to come down and experience the natural beauty of our river and our riverfront, " said Emily Proudfoot, principal landscape architect in the city’s Parks Planning Office. "It’s what makes Eugene special,"

Among the visitors on the first morning was Austin Breault, who came from South Eugene with his wife and three children to check out the playground.

"Utilizing this space is awesome, to see the river and I love what they did with all of the wood in here too. It’s a cool space. I like it a lot," he said.

City officials will hold a grand opening for the plaza September 12-14 with music and food trucks. Another new addition to the Riverfront redevelopment, apartment building Portal at the River District, will hold its own ribbon cutting ceremony earlier that week on September 9.
Tags
Human Interest Eugene DowntownRiverfront DevelopmentWillamette RiverEugeneCity of Eugene Parks and Open Space
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content