Construction begins on Riverfront Plaza in Eugene

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published June 28, 2024 at 3:36 PM PDT
Rendered illustration of the proposed riverfront plaza in Eugene.
Submitted image
/
City of Eugene
Rendered illustration of the proposed riverfront plaza in Eugene.

Construction on a new plaza has begun in an effort to reconnect downtown Eugene to the Willamette River.

The plaza, which will act as an extension of the riverfront park unveiled in 2022, features event space, children’s play areas and public art, among other amenities.

Eugene’s Project Manager and Principal Landscape Architect Emily Proudfoot has spent 7 years working on the project. She believes the plaza will offer something for everyone.

“I think we’ll create a space that really can become the heart of the riverfront district, so it's really an exciting project,” said Proudfoot.

The plaza comes as phase two of a broader plan to develop housing, retail and recreation at the site of the Eugene Water & Electric Board’s former operations yard.

Active development of the parcel is expected to span five to seven years, with the district's first waterfront apartment building having been completed in June.

“The long term vision is, of course, for a newly developed neighborhood with a lot of housing, some retail, and then also some affordable housing,” said Proudfoot.

Cyclists are advised to use extra caution in the area as construction on the plaza will take place adjacent to the Ruth Bascom riverbank bike path. However, the riverfront park will remain open and welcome to visitors.

The plaza is set to be completed in Summer of 2025. More information about the riverfront district project can be found on the City of Eugene website.
Economy & Business Willamette RiverEugene riverfront developmentThe City of Eugenedowntown developmentConstruction
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
