Roseburg Swifties thrilled for idol’s comeback tour (no, it’s nothing to do with Taylor)

Earlier this week we reported on the mysterious absence of Vaux’s Swifts around Roseburg. The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society wanted help tracking flocks of these migratory birds, and now the watch parties are back on after a thousand swifts were sighted around town.

Long story short, the Vaux’s Swifts failed to appear at their usual haunt long enough to worry birders and cancel a “Swift Watch” event. But a few nights ago, about 1,000 roosted inside the chimney of the Clay Place in Roseburg’s Fir Grove Park.



Mark Hamm, president of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society, told KLCC the Swift Watch is back on.

“We often have some community members who perform some very nice background music and wait for the birds to arrive,” said Hamm. He said the swifts dart and dance around the chimney repeatedly, often tricking people into thinking they’ll do their final descent any moment.

“Until they form like a big cyclone and dive in there. Kids love it.”



Hamm theorizes that the Vaux’s Swifts may have found new forest snags after the wildfires of the past few years, and weren’t apt to roost in their usual spots. But he added that’s just his theory, and other factors including climate change could have played a part.

During the migratory periods for Vaux’s Swifts – which tend to be spring and late summer – the UVAS urges people to turn off their outdoor lights to make sure the birds aren’t disoriented or confused.

In a release, the UVAS said that while there are several chimneys around Roseburg where 200-300 birds roosted in the past, the largest group would stop overnight at the Umpqua Valley Arts’ Clay Place chimney in Fir Grove Park, as they had for at least 50 to 60 years. It was three years ago that the swifts abandoned that chimney and briefly used one at the Douglas County Courthouse. But that one was capped because it serves as a backup for the courthouse heating system which could harm any roosting swifts if activated.

From that point on, the numbers of Vaux’s Swifts appeared to take a hit, and earlier this week UVAS asked for people’s help to track the birds.

Then on Monday, UVAS got two reports that a lot of swifts were spotted back at the Clay Place. Hamm went out the next evening and shot video of about 1,000 Vaux’s Swifts dropping into the chimney as the sun began to set.

Brian Bull / KLCC As dusk approaches, thousands of Vaux's Swifts descend into the Agate Hall chimney in Eugene to roost for the night. These birds typically use old growth tree snags, but development has forced many to seek out other structures.

Two “Swift Watch” events will be held in Fir Grove Park on the nights of September 19 and 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. The Clay Place chimney is at 1624 W. Harvard Ave. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for the free event.

Audubon Society members will be on hand to answer questions about the birds. Local flutists, the Winds of Umpqua, are scheduled to perform Native American-style music both nights.

“We can’t guarantee they’ll be there any particular night. They might disappear from the Clay Place tonight,” former UVAS president Diana Wales said in the release.

People wanting more information can contact UVAS at info@umpquaaudubon.org.

