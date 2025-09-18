© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roseburg Swifties thrilled for idol’s comeback tour (no, it’s nothing to do with Taylor)

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:44 AM PDT
People watching birds fly around chimney.
City of Roseburg
In this photo taken Sept. 23, 2014 a group of birders excited for Vaux's Swifts (a.k.a. "Swifties") watch several hundred of the birds hover and fly into the chimney at Roseburg's Clay Place.

Earlier this week we reported on the mysterious absence of Vaux’s Swifts around Roseburg. The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society wanted help tracking flocks of these migratory birds, and now the watch parties are back on after a thousand swifts were sighted around town.

Long story short, the Vaux’s Swifts failed to appear at their usual haunt long enough to worry birders and cancel a “Swift Watch” event. But a few nights ago, about 1,000 roosted inside the chimney of the Clay Place in Roseburg’s Fir Grove Park.
 
Mark Hamm, president of the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society, told KLCC the Swift Watch is back on.

“We often have some community members who perform some very nice background music and wait for the birds to arrive,” said Hamm. He said the swifts dart and dance around the chimney repeatedly, often tricking people into thinking they’ll do their final descent any moment.

“Until they form like a big cyclone and dive in there. Kids love it.”
 
Hamm theorizes that the Vaux’s Swifts may have found new forest snags after the wildfires of the past few years, and weren’t apt to roost in their usual spots. But he added that’s just his theory, and other factors including climate change could have played a part.

During the migratory periods for Vaux’s Swifts – which tend to be spring and late summer – the UVAS urges people to turn off their outdoor lights to make sure the birds aren’t disoriented or confused.

In a release, the UVAS said that while there are several chimneys around Roseburg where 200-300 birds roosted in the past, the largest group would stop overnight at the Umpqua Valley Arts’ Clay Place chimney in Fir Grove Park, as they had for at least 50 to 60 years. It was three years ago that the swifts abandoned that chimney and briefly used one at the Douglas County Courthouse. But that one was capped because it serves as a backup for the courthouse heating system which could harm any roosting swifts if activated.

From that point on, the numbers of Vaux’s Swifts appeared to take a hit, and earlier this week UVAS asked for people’s help to track the birds.

Then on Monday, UVAS got two reports that a lot of swifts were spotted back at the Clay Place. Hamm went out the next evening and shot video of about 1,000 Vaux’s Swifts dropping into the chimney as the sun began to set.

Small birds flying into old chimney.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
As dusk approaches, thousands of Vaux's Swifts descend into the Agate Hall chimney in Eugene to roost for the night. These birds typically use old growth tree snags, but development has forced many to seek out other structures.

Two “Swift Watch” events will be held in Fir Grove Park on the nights of September 19 and 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. The Clay Place chimney is at 1624 W. Harvard Ave. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for the free event.

Audubon Society members will be on hand to answer questions about the birds. Local flutists, the Winds of Umpqua, are scheduled to perform Native American-style music both nights.

“We can’t guarantee they’ll be there any particular night. They might disappear from the Clay Place tonight,” former UVAS president Diana Wales said in the release.

People wanting more information can contact UVAS at info@umpquaaudubon.org.

Copyright 2025, KLCC.
Tags
Human Interest Vaux's SwiftsRoseburgUmpqua Valley Audubon Society
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content
  • Hawk flying among swifts.
    Arts & Culture
    Vaux’s Swift roosting ritual demonstrates adaptation, congregation…and sacrifice
    Brian Bull
    It’s the time of year when thousands of small birds called Vaux’s Swifts swarm around a defunct chimney on the University of Oregon campus. And like the pop star with the same last name, these Swifts have legions of fans.
  • Thousands of Portlanders show up to watch a flock of migrating Vaux's swifts
    Deena Prichep
    Since the 1980s, a flock of Vaux’s Swifts has been roosting in a Portland chimney during the month of September, on their way to their winter home in Central and South America. Thousands of Portlanders show up to watch them.
  • Nature
    After Sunset, Thousands Of Swifts Dance Into A Chimney In Eugene
    Tiffany Eckert
    Twice a year, Vaux’s Swifts migrate through the Willamette Valley. The little birds fly non-stop all day, gobbling up insects. When it’s time to roost for…
  • Nature
    Natural World: Swifts at Agate Hall
    During spring and fall migrations Vaux's Swifts have been using the tall chimney at Agate hall for an evening roost. How these birds know where to…
  • Roseburg Fall Swift Watch 2023 & Umpqua Valley Migratory Bird Celebration
    Join Roseburg Parks & Recreation along with the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society to witness the amazing feat of the Vaux's Swifts entering the Chimney of The Clay Place close to sunset Friday evenings during their migration south. Bring the whole family and set up a blanket or chair if you like. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and share their knowledge about migratory birds as well. Please note that this event is weather dependent.

    In September, sunset will be about 7:40 pm on September 8th and closer to7:15 pm by the 22nd. Westher permitting, the "Swifts Sisters and Friends" will join us with Americana music beginning around 6:30 pm.

    Umpqua Valley Migratory Bird Celebration: Vaux's Swifts are just one of many amazing bird species that pass through our area in the spring and fall in migrations. Federal and State agencies will be joining us to celebrate fall bird migration in conjunction with Swift Water in recognition of World Migratory Bird Day which brings attention to one of the most important and spectacular events in the Americas bird migration. Information about migration and bird related activities for kids will be offered. Plus, we may have as special guests a trio of Cedar Waxwings who are ambassadors for all migratory species.