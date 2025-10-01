Eugene U.S. Air Force veteran back from monumental trip

A group of 60 Oregon veterans got a tour of the nation’s capital this past weekend as part of the ongoing “Honor Flight” series.

Photo provided by Gina Hobie. Wheeler saw the United States Marine Corps War Memorial (also known as the Iwo Jima Memorial) in Arlington, Virginia.

The trip kicked off Sept. 25 at the Eugene VA, with fanfare and anthems, honoring the various branches of the U.S. military ahead of a bus trip to Portland, and the long flight to Washington D.C.

A contingent of Grand Ronde Tribal members also thanked the veterans, and presented an eagle staff during their remarks.

After returning home four days later, 85-year-old Marvin Wheeler told KLCC that he was wowed by the tribute and the trip.

“It was great, because it was all no charge to me,” laughed Wheeler. “Didn’t cost me anything, just my time.”

Wheeler is quick to smile, and fondly recalls his essential role with the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s: getting 3,000 airmen and personnel paid. He recalled a time when circumstances left him processing the payroll by himself, with only ten days to do the task.

Photo provided by Gina Hobie. Gina Hobie and Marvin Wheeler pose in front of the World War II Memorial's section that represents the conflict's Atlantic Theater.

“This was before computers. We had a card about 12” by 12”, and everything on it was handwritten.”

The Honor Flight program is a nonprofit charitable event that began in 2009. It celebrates the nation’s veterans, and its website says it’s transported more than 300,000 in its 25-year history. A typical trip includes visits to all major war monuments in the D.C. area, as well as the National Mall and Washington Monument.

Wheeler said he enjoyed visiting all of the destinations in the Honor Flight itinerary. He said he “ate very well” at an opening night banquet once he and his fellow veterans arrived.

Photo provided by Gina Hobie. Wheeler and other veterans were presented with flags that had previously flown over the U.S. Capitol.

But when recalling the national cemetery for veterans, Wheeler fought back tears.

“I think Arlington and the changing of the guard, I think that got to me more than anything,” he said. “Just seeing that and knowing the number of graves that are there, it’s amazing how many people have given their life for this country. And for me.”

Gina Hobie is Wheeler’s friend and accompanied him on the entire trip as his “guardian” (there was one for every vet), helping him with his bags and wheelchair.

“He behaved himself most of the time,” laughed Hobie. “He didn't want me to carry his bag, but we had training to serve our veterans by carrying everything for them. But he's so polite and such a gentleman, he didn't want me to carry his bag. I had to fight him for it.”

Hobie said “Marv” has long supported his community through scorekeeping for North Eugene High’s volleyball team, and volunteering at church.

“I just love him and appreciate everything he’s done," she said. "He definitely deserves this trip.”

Wheeler and his fellow vets got a warm reception upon returning to Oregon Sunday night, as Portland International Airport staff and Honor Flight personnel gave them all a standing ovation.

While Wheeler enjoyed the Honor Flight, he said he’s happy to be back in Eugene.

“Because I have so many friends here, they all help me out every time if I need anything.”

As the two waited for their ride to take them back home from the Eugene VA, they talked about how important their time together was for them.

“Just to let you know, I love this lady,” said Wheeler, smiling softly. “I'm happy that I'm alive and able to do this.”

“It was my pleasure to take you on this trip Marv and surprise you with this,” replied Hobie. “You as my friend, you've been so gracious to me and loving. And we feel like your family and it was my pleasure to do this with you. Thank you.”

“Thank you.”

The Honor Flight program has multiple hubs across North America. The Southern Willamette Valley hub is based in Springfield and serves Lane, Benton, Linn, and Lincoln counties. Currently, eligible veterans are those who have served between Dec. 7, 1941 and May 7, 1975.

