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Eugene man offers reward for missing soldier’s World War II diary

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:54 AM PDT
Historic photos of Germany and Sicily during World War II.
1 of 6  — WW2DiaryDraperMotorcycle_DElliott.jpg
Dorris Dean Draper, an American soldier with the 45th Infantry Division, in Sicily during 1944 operations. Next to the photo is a patch for the division with its distinctive Thunderbird logo. WARNING: Some of the following photos in this gallery contain images that some readers may find disturbing.
Photos provided by Duane Elliott.
Historic photos of Germany and Sicily during World War II.
2 of 6  — CapturedNaziFlag2_DElliott.jpg
Members of the 45th Infantry Division hold up a captured Nazi flag and parody a goose-step march in front of it.
Photos provided by Duane Elliott.
Historic photos of Germany and Sicily during World War II.
3 of 6  — DachauBodies_DElliott.jpg
Dozens of skeletal bodies greeted Sgt. Draper and his fellow soldiers in the Dachau concentration camp.
Photos provided by Duane Elliott.
Historic photos of Germany and Sicily during World War II.
4 of 6  — KilledSoldierDachau.jpg
A camp guard lies dead in the foreground of the liberated Dachau concentration camp. Draper's description of the photo says the freed prisoners killed him.
Photos provided by Duane Elliott.
Historic photos of Germany and Sicily during World War II.
5 of 6  — DraperSignature.jpg
Part of Sgt. Draper's diary from his service is stamped "PASSED BY CENSOR FOR MAILING HOME" to indicate its contents were reviewed and approved before being sent home to relatives.
Photos provided by Duane Elliott.
Historic photos of Germany and Sicily during World War II.
6 of 6  — DachauBodies_2DElliott.jpg
Another photo of the corpses found at the Dachau concentration camp, where thousands of Jews, political dissidents, homosexuals and Jehovah's Witnesses were worked to death or gassed. Sgt. Draper's handwritten description says 500 people were burned in the ovens daily.
Photos provided by Duane Elliott.

The grandson of a soldier who fought in World War II is offering $1,000 for the return of a diary from that conflict.

Duane Elliott of Eugene says his grandfather, Dorris Dean Draper, was a decorated soldier known as “Damn Devil Draper” to other members of the 45th Infantry Division.

The division was formed in 1923 as the National Guard for the Southwest, for Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. It was called up for federal service in 1940, roughly a year before the U.S. became militarily embroiled in the war.

Large book.
Photo provided by Duane Elliott.
Duane Elliott says this thick book is his grandfather's diary from World War II. It's been missing for nearly six years and he's hoping to find it so that it can be given to the 45th Infantry Division in Oklahoma City.

The unit saw heavy action in Sicily, France and Germany. This included the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp in the final weeks of the conflict, an event that Draper documented in his now-lost diary.

“You can't forget it, the pictures in it are just…them coming up into the concentration camps and bodies and Hitler's flags and all kinds of crazy stuff that, that's something that you just can't forget,” Elliott told KLCC. “And I'm really hoping that somebody can just shed some light on where it might be at this point.”

Elliot says the diary may have been stolen from a Springfield residence in August 2020.

The journal has a brown cover, and is roughly three inches thick with yellowed pages and photos of the 45th Infantry Division, including its Thunderbirds logo.

Elliott says the cash reward will be granted to whoever finds it, no questions asked. He’s considering a GoFundMe page to help boost the reward money.

Elliot says once found, he’d like to give the diary to the 45th Infantry Division museum in Oklahoma City. The facility has many relics from the division’s exploits, including what it says is the largest number of Adolf Hitler’s personal possessions.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Human Interest World War IITheftVeterans
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter for the KLCC News department, and first began working with the station in 2016. He's been a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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